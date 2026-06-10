Gambia: GRA Expands Enlightenment of Itas to Key Financial Institutions

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) has broadened its training initiatives on the new Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS) to key Financial Institutions to strengthen compliance and efficiency across the financial sector.

The Authority now provides specialized training programs for financial service companies, insurance firms, microfinance institutions, and foreign exchange bureaus.

According to officials, the training is designed to enhance institutional capacity, improve adherence to tax regulations, and foster transparency in financial operations. By equipping these organizations with the necessary knowledge and tools, GRA aims to ensure a more robust financial ecosystem that supports national revenue mobilization and economic growth.

Speaking at the opening, Samba Sallah, Project Manager ITAS, welcomed participants including senior GRA officials, taxpayers, and members of the media. He emphasised that the system, financed by the World Bank through the Ministry of Finance, is designed not only for GRA but for taxpayers across the nation.

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"This system will simplify tax administration and facilitate easy, cost-effective compliance for taxpayers. It is not for GRA alone it is for the whole Gambia," Mr. Sallah stated.

He highlighted the importance of taxpayer input in shaping the system, noting that manuals, video clips, and future workshops will be developed with contributions from stakeholders to ensure the platform is user-friendly and responsive to national needs.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Commissioner-General, Deputy Commissioner-General Essa Jallow, underscored the central role of technology in GRA's reforms. He explained that ITAS will allow taxpayers to interact with GRA remotely, eliminating the need for physical visits to offices for registration, filing, payments, or clearances.

"Gone are the days when taxpayers had to make long treks to our offices. With ITAS, you can discharge your obligations from anywhere in the world, at minimal cost," Mr. Jallow said.

He stressed that the system is being built collaboratively, with taxpayers' feedback ensuring that the final product is efficient, user-friendly, and widely embraced. Jallow also praised the media for their role in ensuring transparency and public awareness of GRA's initiatives.

The workshop, attended by distinguished guests, GRA staff, and participants from various sectors, marks a significant step in the Authority's drive to anchor reforms on technology and improve taxpayer services.

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