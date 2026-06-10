Gambia: U.S. Chargé d' Affaires Leaves As White House Nominates New Ambassador for Banjul

The U.S. Embassy in Banjul has announced the departure of Chargé d' Affaires Eugene S. Young, who has completed his assignment in The Gambia and will retire after nearly four decades of distinguished service to the United States and the U.S. Foreign Service.

The Point has been reliably informed that diplomat, Laurence Socha, a new ambassador and plenipotentiary to Banjul was nominated, awaiting House confirmation.

Young served as the senior U.S. diplomatic representative in The Gambia, leading the Embassy's efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries during his tenure in Banjul.

Under his leadership, the Embassy advanced several key priorities, including public health cooperation, the McGovern-Dole International Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program, security partnerships, and the expansion of American commercial interests in The Gambia.

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The Embassy said Young also played a significant role in deepening collaboration with the Government of The Gambia, members of the diplomatic and consular community, civil society organisations, and the private sector.

His work, according to the Embassy, further strengthened the longstanding friendship between the United States and The Gambia.

"During his tenure in Banjul, Chargé d'Affaires Young served as the senior U.S. diplomatic representative in The Gambia, leading the Embassy's mission to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the United States and The Gambia," the Embassy said in a statement announcing his departure.

The Embassy highlighted achievements recorded during his assignment, including progress in public health cooperation, education and child nutrition programmes, security cooperation, and efforts to expand U.S. commercial interests in the country.

As he concludes his posting and prepares for retirement, the U.S. Embassy expressed appreciation for his service and contributions.

"The U.S. Embassy in Banjul extends its sincere gratitude to Chargé d'Affaires Young for his exemplary leadership, steadfast dedication, and the lasting contributions he has made to the U.S.-Gambia relationship," the statement said.

Young's departure brings to a close a diplomatic career spanning nearly 40 years in service to the United States.

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