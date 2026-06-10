Gambia: Over 77 Thousand Gambians Reside in EU Countries in 2025

Dr. Judith Altrogge of the Institute for Migration Research and Intercultural Studies (IMIS) has revealed that official statistics show that 77,272 Gambians resided in European Union (EU) countries in 2025, 48,508 more than in 2010 which was 28, 764.

"The community (Gambians in the EU) has grown strongly since around 2014. Particularly, from 2014 to 2018, it doubled to 59,130 in only four years. Growth then slowed down, but has paced up since 2022," Dr. Judith says.

Dr. Judith made these revelations at the migration evidence forum organised by Center for Research and Policy Development (CRPD), The Gambia in collaboration with GK Partners.

The forum was meant to present compiled and selected statistics on Gambian migration to the EU, with a focus on Germany. The document aims to make statistical information accessible for policy makers, administrative staff, journalists, civil society and the Gambian public, and to add fact-based discussion and policy-making.

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At the forum, Dr. Judith further revealed that over 90% of Gambians in the EU live in only three countries: Spain, Italy, and Germany. She said Gambian communities in Italy and Spain are of similar size 28,598 and 26,953, respectively, in 2025. She said the Gambian community in Germany is smaller at 15,494 compared to Italy and Spain.

"Spain had the only large Gambian community before 2015 20,954 in 2010. While immigration increased to Italy and Germany between 2015 to 2020, the community in Spain did not grow. Before 2015, the small community in Italy 807 in 2010 rapidly increased, almost sevenfold, to 22,075 in only four years 2015 to 2019. It then stayed at a similar size until 2023," she revealed.

The data presented in the statistical brief were collected as part of a broader long-term qualitative PhD research project on Gambian migration and politics by Dr. Judith Altrogge.

In Germany, Dr. Judith said the Gambian community mainly grew from 2014 to 2018, and since then stayed around 16,000. She added that the Gambian community in Scandinavia is comparatively small and also does not grow much.

Dr. Judith also revealed that the largest is in Sweden, where it grew by one quarter between 2010 and 2025 with a number of 1,586 to 2,137.

Since 2022, she revealed that Gambian migrant stocks in the EU are again growing significantly, with 15,996 more people in three years. She said these registrations were almost entirely done in Italy and Spain.

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"More Gambian men than women live in the EU. In 2013, their share made up 74% of all Gambians in the EU. The women's share has since then decreased from 26% to only 15%," she said.

Dr. Judith further revealed that in 2013, there were 7,673 Gambian women registered in the EU, while in 2025, there were 11,600.

She continues: "In absolute numbers, therefore also more women live in the EU today than 15 years ago. Further Gambian communities in the EU exist in the Netherlands 1,102 in 2025, Finland 901, Belgium 775 and Austria 738.

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