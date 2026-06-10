Gambia: Mayor Bensouda Launches Project On 'Leveraging Digital Addresses for Evidence-Based Policymaking'

The Lord Mayor of the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) Talib Ahmed Bensouda has officially launched a project dubbed: "Leveraging Digital Addresses for Evidence-Based Policymaking."

The project launching was held on Tuesday, 9th June, 2026 at the KMC ground and funded by the Fund for Innovation in Development (FID) and implemented through a partnership between the KMC and researchers from Paris Dauphine University, Sciences Po Paris and the University of The Gambia.

The project aims to strengthen Municipal governance through the use of digital addresses (Google Plus Codes), integrated administrative data systems and evidence-based policymaking. The project sets to boost digital addresses, better data, stronger decisions and better lives.

Project object also includes strengthening, improve planning and service delivery, expand the use of digital addresses (Google Plus Codes), support evidence-based policymaking, build institutional capacity within KMC and generate lessons that can benefit other municipalities in The Gambia and beyond.

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In his inaugural speech, Mayor Bensouda highlighted on the project's significance, noting that Local Governments needs reliable data to make good decisions.

He emphasized that without accurate information, resources may be allocated inefficiently, services may not reach those who need them most and planning becomes more difficult.

Mayor Bensouda informed that the new project is built upon a foundation already established which seeks to move beyond individual interventions and create a stronger evidence ecosystem within KMC.

He said that their goals are to ensure that municipal decisions are guided by data, evidence, and the needs of KMC residents.

Cebbina Lee, research coordinator outlined that the project began in 2024 as they started with a simple observation, explaining that from the beginning of the project.

She said their objective was to understand how digital addresses and better information could help KMC become more effective in delivering services, managing operations and strengthening the relationship between citizens and local government.

She advanced that the project was built around several key challenges facing the municipality which included uneven waste collection coverage, limited operational monitoring tools, low tax compliance, incomplete property identification, and a weak link between taxes and visible services.

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To address these challenges, she said "we designed several pilot programs. Some focused-on waste management, some focused-on revenue collection and others focused on strengthening the relationship between citizens and the municipality." Most significantly, she said, all of them were designed to generate evidence.

Victor Pouliquen, professor of economics at the University Paris Dauphine and Lead Researcher, revealed that across Africa and around the world, cities are growing at an unprecedented pace with an increasing demand for public services.

He said that Municipal governments are expected to do more than ever before yet resources remain limited, which creates a difficult challenge.

He said the new phase of the project is organized around three pillars which include an Institutionalizing Google Plus Codes Across Municipal Operations; building Integrated Municipal Administrative Databases which focuses on data integration and strengthening Capacity for Evidence-Based Policymaking.

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