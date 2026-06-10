Gambia: Court Rules Against GICA Breakaway Council Members

The High Court sitting in Kanifing on Monday, 18th May 2026 issued an interlocutory injunction ordering and restraining the breakaway Council members and a staff of The Gambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (GICA) from representing or acting on behalf of the Institute in whatsoever capacity. The order is extended to their Agents, Proxies or whosoever. The breakaway Council members and the staff concerned are further restrained from holding an Annual General Meeting (AGM) pending the hearing and determination of the suitbefore the court.

The Interlocutory Injunction went on to further restrain the breakaway Council members and the staff concerned, Agents, Proxies, or anyone acting on their behalf from transacting in the name of GICA. They are further restrained from convening meetings, issuing communications, or engaging with the Public, Banks, Institutions, pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The ruling directed the Honourable Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs to take temporary measures in ensuring the day-to-day functioning of The Gambia Institute of Chartered Accountants until the hearing and final determination of the suit.

Previous actions and behaviour of the breakaway GICA Council members and the staff concerned, threatened the integrity and reputation of the Accountancy and Audit Profession in the country which prompted Mr. Paul Gaye, President of The Gambia Institute of Chartered Accountants in filing the case.

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The matter is being presided by Honourable Mr. Justice G. A. Kwabeng of the High Court. The case continues.

Signed.

Paul John Gaye

Paul J. Gaye

President

Gambia Institute of Chartered Accountants

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