West Africa: Ecowas Sounds Over Trafficking, Drug and Irregular Migration At 51st Anniversary

Leaders of the sub-regional bloc and stakeholders have raised alarmed to the growing concerns over human trafficking, drug trafficking and abuse, irregular migration, and other cross-border crimes affecting West Africa, as it mark its 51st anniversary.

The commemoration, organised by the ECOWAS Permanent Mission in The Gambia, took the form of an advocacy and sensitisation programme featuring presentations, discussions and interactive question-and-answer sessions aimed at raising awareness on issues affecting ECOWAS citizens.

At the event, HE Martha Kanagbo, Sierra Leone High Commissioner to the Gambia and Chairperson EASOFIG, reminded that the anniversary was not only a time to celebrate the achievements of the regional bloc, but also an opportunity to confront challenges threatening communities across West Africa.

"Today presents an opportunity not only to celebrate the achievements of ECOWAS over the past five decades, but also to reflect on our shared responsibility in shaping a safer, stronger and more prosperous West Africa for future generations," she said.

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Kanagbo noted that while ECOWAS has made significant progress in promoting peace, economic development, democratic governance and the free movement of people and goods since its establishment in 1975, serious threats remain.

"Human trafficking, drug trafficking and abuse, irregular migration and other forms of transnational crime remain serious concerns that require coordinated regional responses," she added.

She commended the ECOWAS Permanent Mission in The Gambia for bringing together key stakeholders to discuss the issues and urged participants to actively engage in finding solutions.

"The future of ECOWAS will not be built tomorrow. It is being built today through our actions, our partnerships and our commitment to the values that unite us as West Africans," she said.

Also speaking, Miatta Lily French, ECOWAS country representative on behalf of ECOWAS, acknowledged that the regional cooperation remains critical in addressing crimes that transcend national borders.

"Building the ECOWAS of the future requires informed citizens, strong institutions and collective action against threats that undermine the safety and wellbeing of our people," she said.

The event was held under the theme: "Build the ECOWAS of the Future Today."

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