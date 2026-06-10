Gambia: National Assembly, Partners Convene 'Fellows Meeting' At Parliament

The National Assembly in collaboration with the EU-UNDP GREAT Project on Monday convened a Fellows' meeting designed to reflect on the impact, results and lessons learned from the parliamentary fellowship programme.

The meeting brought together senior staff at the National Assembly, development partners and fellows who have served in key technical roles within the Assembly Service including legislative drafting, legal research and analysis and a cross-sectoral partnership as well as communication and media engagement, among others.

At the event, Ms. Mandisa Mashologu, resident representative of the United Nations Development Programme, applauded the fellowship programme in strengthening institutional capacity within the National Assembly and supporting The Gambia's democratic transition.

H.E. Immaculada Roca i Cortés, European Union Ambassador to The Gambia, reaffirmed the EU's commitment to parliamentary development, saying a well supported legislatures are essential for accountable governance and the consolidation of democracy.

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Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Kalipha Mbye, Clerk of the National Assembly, commended the fellows for their dedication and technical contributions.

The fellowship programme, he added, has enhanced the Assembly's ability to deliver on its constitutional mandates of lawmaking, oversight, and representation.

"The GREAT Project fellowship has not only built individual capacity but has also left a lasting institutional footprint. The legislative drafting, legal research, strategic partnerships, and communication outputs delivered by this cohort have directly improved the efficiency and transparency of the National Assembly Service," Clerk Mbaye stated.

The fellows presented key achievements and reflections from their respective placement areas: Ms. Ndey Ngoneh Jeng, Legislative Drafting Fellow, commented on the progress made in supporting the drafting and review of legislative instruments.

Ms. Aji Sainey Kah, a Legal Research and Analysis Fellow, also spoke on the role of evidence-based legal research in strengthening committee oversight and parliamentary decision-making.

Mr. Mbakeh Camara,Cross-Sector Strategic Partnership and Resource Mobilisation Fellow, outlined efforts to deepen collaboration between the Assembly and development partners, civil society, and private sector actors.

Mr. Saikou Suwareh Jabai Communication and Media Engagement Fellow, also emphasised the importance of strategic communications in advancing the Open Parliament Agenda and enhancing public access to parliamentary information.

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The open interface accord the fellows, parliamentary staff, and development partners the opportunity to reflect on challenges, share recommendations, and explore opportunities for sustaining the gains of the fellowship beyond the life of the GREAT Project.

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