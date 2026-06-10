Gambia: Trust Bank Clutch Late Governor Jatta Inter-Bank Tourney Trophy

Trust Bank PLC on Saturday clasped the 2026 Late Governor Famara Jatta inter-bank tournament trophy.

They defeated Bloom Bank 9-8 on post-match penalty shootouts after regulation time ended goalleess in a nail-biting played at played the Serrekunda West Mini Staduim.

Trust Bank PLC and Bloom Bank both played beautiful football and created numerous goal scoring opportunities but failed to capitalize on them thus the match ended goalless.

This pushed the match into post-match penalty shootouts, which ended 9-8 in favour of Trust Bank PLC.

As champions, Trust Bank PLC, received a giant trophy and a cheque amounting to D150, 000 while Bloom Bank received a cheque amounting to D125, 000 as runners-up.

Speaking after receiving their trophy, head coach of Trust Bank PLC, Lamin Ceesay, expressed delight for winning the 2026 Interbank Trophy.

Gaffer Ceesay stated that their plan was to win the trophy and take it to their office.

"We trained five months prior to the start of the tournament," Gaffer Ceesay disclosed.

Meanwhile, the kick-off was taken by Governor Central Bank of The Gambia Buah Saidy.

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