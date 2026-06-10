Gambia: Remembering Mr. Deyda Hydara( the Martyr) - Deyda Hydara At 80

The Press Freedom Hero Who Never Dies in the Hearts of Gambians

Veteran Journalist · Media Pioneer · Defender of Democracy · Voice of the People · Martyr for Press Freedom

Mr. Deyda Hydara occupies a unique and permanent place in the history of The Gambia. His life was a remarkable testament to courage, integrity and an unwavering commitment to truth. He belonged to that rare generation of journalists who understood that a free press is not merely a profession but a sacred public trust.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Even decades after his passing, his voice continues to resonate across the nation, reminding Gambians that democracy flourishes only where freedom of expression is protected.

For countless citizens, Deyda Hydara remains not only a journalist but a national conscience and an enduring symbol of fearless patriotism.

A Media Pioneer

Deyda Hydara was among the architects of modern independent journalism in The Gambia.

He was closely associated with the historic Radio Syd, widely recognized as the country's first private radio station, where he helped pioneer a new era of independent broadcasting and public discourse.

He later became a Co-Founder of the Senegambia Newspaper, helping to create a platform that encouraged balanced reporting, informed debate and civic participation.

His pioneering spirit continued with the establishment of The Point Newspaper, one of the most respected and influential independent newspapers in The Gambia.

Through these institutions, he helped nurture a culture of investigative journalism and inspired generations of young media practitioners.

An Inseparable Partnership:

Deyda Hydara and Pap Saine

The story of Gambian journalism cannot be told without acknowledging the extraordinary partnership between Deyda Hydara and Pap Saine.

Together, they formed one of the most remarkable journalistic alliances in West Africa. Bound by shared principles of honesty, professionalism and public service, they worked tirelessly to build independent media institutions capable of speaking truth to power.

Their friendship and professional collaboration became a model of loyalty, courage and dedication to the public interest.

Their names have become inseparable in the history of the Gambian media.

A Martyr for Press Freedom

Deyda Hydara paid the ultimate price for his unwavering commitment to freedom of expression.

He stood firmly for the belief that journalists must serve the people without fear or favour and that democracy cannot exist without an independent press.

His sacrifice transformed him into a martyr for press freedom whose legacy extends beyond The Gambia and continues to inspire journalists throughout Africa and the world.

His life reminds us that freedom is never free and that courageous men and women must sometimes stand alone to defend the rights of society.

His Enduring Legacy

The legacy of Deyda Hydara lives on through:

* The advancement of independent journalism.

* The defence of press freedom and human rights.

* The promotion of democratic values.

* The mentoring of young journalists.

* The strengthening of independent media institutions.

* His enduring example of courage and integrity.

A National Icon

Deyda Hydara belongs to that distinguished generation of Gambians whose contributions transcend politics and generations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

His life demonstrated that the pen can indeed be mightier than the sword and that truth, though challenged, can never be permanently silenced.

At 80, Gambians remember him not with sorrow alone but with profound gratitude for a life devoted to the service of country and humanity.

"Heroes may leave this world, but their ideals never die. Deyda Hydara lives forever in the hearts of Gambians and in the enduring struggle for truth, justice and freedom."

Respectfully Celebrating Gambian Excellence

Respectfully Submitted

Ambassador Abdoulie M. Touray

President

SaHel Knowledge Campus Think Tank (SKCTT)

Professor Abdoulie Saine: A scholar who stood tall and a patriot and academic who stayed firm in defending democracy