Malawi: Mzuni Students Benefit From Nbm PLC Mo Excellence Scholarship

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has awarded scholarships to 57 needy students across various public universities in the country, including four from Mzuzu University (Mzuni), as part of its Mo Excellence Programme.

The Bank launched the initiative at the University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) before extending it to Mzuni on Friday.

Each selected student is receiving K1.7 million under the programme, covering tuition fees, accommodation, a laptop, health support, mentorship, and a stationery allowance. In addition, the five best-performing students at Mzuzu University are each receiving an extra K1 million as recognition of academic excellence.

Speaking in an interview, NBM plc Board Director Bessie Nyirenda said the Bank recognises education as a key driver in building the skills pipeline it depends on as an employer, adding that investing in students today helps prepare professionals who will shape Malawi's future workforce.

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"Previously, we were only supporting the best-performing students, but we realised that there are many students who are needy. The Bank therefore decided to expand the programme and increase the number of beneficiaries so that we can also support government efforts in producing graduates who will form part of the future workforce," said Nyirenda.

She further encouraged beneficiaries to treat the scholarship as a responsibility that demands academic consistency and commitment to excellence.

Deputy Vice Chancellor of Mzuzu University, Professor Simeon Gwayi, commended NBM plc for promoting excellence in higher education.

"By rewarding high-performing students, it improves excellence and the quality of education, as we want our programmes to produce graduates with relevant skills and attitudes as they enter the job market," said Gwayi.

For the past 40 years, the scholarship programme only recognised the top five performing students from selected public universities, including the University of Malawi, Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences, Malawi University of Science and Technology, Kamuzu University of Health Sciences, Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Catholic University of Malawi, and Mzuzu University.

However, the programme has since expanded from 35 to 100 beneficiaries, now covering both full scholarship support for students' basic needs and additional awards for top-performing students.