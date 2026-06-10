Malawi: CSOs Tear Into ACB, DPP Over Dropped Corruption Case Against Chinese National

A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) has launched a blistering attack on the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) over the controversial decision to discontinue corruption charges against Chinese national Lin Yinhua, warning that the move risks eroding public trust in Malawi's fight against corruption and wildlife crime.

The CSOs, comprising 12 organisations, accused the country's top anti-corruption and prosecution agencies of raising serious questions about transparency, accountability and commitment to justice by abruptly abandoning the case.

Their concerns were contained in a strongly worded statement signed by leaders of the organisations and presented in Lilongwe by Zilanie Gondwe of Indigenous Conservation of Nature.

The grouping said the decision to discontinue the case has shocked many Malawians and demanded a comprehensive explanation from both the ACB and the DPP.

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According to the CSOs, the public deserves to know the legal and factual basis upon which prosecutors decided to abandon a case that had attracted significant national and international attention.

"The explanation from the ACB and the DPP is crucial in demonstrating that the decision was based on legal merit and public interest considerations, and that it does not compromise the integrity of Malawi's anti-corruption enforcement systems or efforts to dismantle organised wildlife crime networks," the statement reads in part.

The organisations warned that silence from authorities would only fuel speculation that powerful and well-connected individuals can evade justice, thereby undermining years of progress made in combating corruption and environmental crimes.

Lin Yinhua was facing corruption charges linked to allegations that he attempted to bribe prison authorities while serving a sentence in a high-profile wildlife trafficking and money laundering case.

According to court records, Lin was accused of offering K30 million to Aaron Ganyavu Kaunda, then Officer-in-Charge of Maula Prison, to facilitate contact with then Chief Resident Magistrate Violet Chipao, who was presiding over his wildlife crime and money laundering proceedings in 2019.

Prosecutors alleged that the money was intended to influence the judicial process and secure a lighter sentence.

The allegations emerged while Lin was on remand at Maula Prison and formed part of broader concerns surrounding corruption linked to transnational wildlife trafficking syndicates operating in the region.

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The CSOs argued that dropping such a case without a convincing public explanation sends the wrong message at a time when Malawi has been working to strengthen its reputation as a country committed to fighting corruption, illegal wildlife trade and organised crime.

They further warned that the decision risks damaging public confidence in key state institutions tasked with upholding the rule of law.

"The fight against corruption cannot succeed if the public begins to believe that there are different standards of justice for different people," one of the CSO leaders said during the briefing.

The organisations have since called on the ACB and the DPP to publicly disclose the reasons behind the discontinuance and assure Malawians that the decision was not influenced by improper considerations.

The controversy is likely to intensify scrutiny of the country's anti-corruption institutions, with governance advocates warning that public confidence hangs on how authorities respond to the growing demands for transparency.