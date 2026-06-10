Somalia's Parliament Speaker Wins South West State Presidential Election

Baidoa — Somalia's House of the People Speaker, Aden Mohamed Nur Madobe, was elected president of South West State on Wednesday in a landslide parliamentary vote, according to the regional election commission.

Madobe secured 88 votes in the presidential election, while his sole challenger, former Speaker Abdiaziz Mohamed Jawari, received one vote, the Federal Elections Commission said.

The vote marks a major political victory for Madobe, a veteran Somali politician and influential figure within the federal government.

Speaking after the results were announced, Madobe thanked lawmakers for their support and pledged to focus on unity, reconciliation and strengthening democratic governance in the region.

"I am grateful for the confidence placed in me by the members of parliament. My priority will be to promote unity among our people, advance reconciliation efforts and build stronger democratic institutions," Madobe said.

The election was closely watched across Somalia amid heightened political interest in the future leadership of South West State, one of the country's federal member states.

Madobe's victory comes as Somalia continues efforts to consolidate federal governance, improve security and advance political reforms across the country.