Somalia: Somali PM Hails Referee Omar Artan As Symbol of Hope After World Cup Setback

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Wednesday paid tribute to internationally recognized referee Omar Artan, saying the official's dream of officiating at the FIFA World Cup may have been delayed but not diminished, as he praised his contribution to football and his inspirational legacy.

Speaking after hosting Artan in Mogadishu, Barre described the veteran referee as a national icon whose achievements have transcended sport and inspired millions of Somalis.

"I told our Somali referee Omar Artan that while his World Cup officiating dream may have been delayed, it has never been diminished," the prime minister said. "Long before a ball is kicked, he has already won the hearts of millions and secured his place in history."

Barre said Artan had become a symbol of hope for young people across Somalia, demonstrating that determination and hard work can overcome barriers.

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"Omar Artan has done more than unite the footballing world; he has ignited hope in every child who dares to dream beyond the horizon. Dreams may be deferred, but they are never defeated," he said.

The prime minister also thanked FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for supporting Artan throughout his career and recognizing his professionalism and dedication to the game.

Barre praised Artan's decades-long commitment to football, saying he carried his referee's whistle as a symbol of fairness, justice and integrity rather than authority.

"For a lifetime, Omar carried a whistle not as a symbol of authority, but as a commitment to fairness, justice and the spirit of the game," Barre said. "He devoted himself to ensuring that football was decided by merit, yet fate denied him the stage he so richly deserved."

Describing Artan as a role model and living example of perseverance, the prime minister said his legacy would be defined not by the matches he officiated but by the people he inspired.

"Omar's journey reminds us all that character outlasts circumstance, and that those who stand for fairness ultimately leave the deepest legacy," Barre added.

Artan is widely regarded as one of Somalia's most accomplished football referees and has earned international recognition through his work in continental and global competitions.