Kenya: Amnesty Demands Disclosure of Whereabouts of Abducted Businessman Amid Deportation Fears

Nairobi — Amnesty International Kenya has called for the immediate disclosure of the whereabouts of businessman Athorbey Al Gaddhaffy Dit, a Kenyan-South Sudanese citizen reportedly abducted in Nairobi early Wednesday.

The rights organization said "credible information" indicated that armed, masked individuals forcibly took Dit--also known as Gadafi Athorbey Guet--at around 3am in Nairobi.

Amnesty expressed concern that the businessman could be held at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport pending deportation to South Sudan, a move it warned would place his life, safety, and fundamental rights at serious risk.

"This incident bears the hallmarks of an enforced disappearance, a grave violation under Kenyan and international law," Amnesty International Kenya said.

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"Such actions are illegal, unacceptable, and incompatible with a democratic society governed by the rule of law."

The organization stressed that any arrest or detention by state authorities must comply with constitutional safeguards, including informing detainees of the reasons for their arrest, granting immediate access to legal representation and family members, and presenting them before a court within the legally prescribed timelines.

Amnesty warned that if Dit is in state custody, authorities must publicly acknowledge his detention and ensure his constitutional rights are fully protected.

The rights group issued a series of demands, including the immediate disclosure of his whereabouts, guarantees for his safety and access to medical care, and unrestricted access for his family and lawyers.

It also called for a prompt, independent, and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged abduction, and accountability for those found responsible.

"If Mr. Dit is suspected of any offense, the only lawful course of action is through Kenya's justice system--not through abduction, incommunicado detention, and deportation," Amnesty said.

The organization further urged authorities to prevent any attempt to remove him from Kenya before he can access legal protections and judicial oversight.

"Every hour without information increases the risk of irreparable harm," the statement added.

Neither the Kenyan government nor security agencies had publicly commented on the allegations at the time of publication.

Amnesty called on all relevant authorities to act urgently to establish his whereabouts and uphold the rule of law, warning that any unlawful detention or deportation would constitute a serious breach of constitutional and international human rights obligations.