Nigeria: Just-in - No Bandit Attack On Schools in Niger - Police

10 June 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abu Nmodu

The Niger State Police Command has issued a security alert debunking the rumours going the round that some schools in the state were being attacked by armed bandits.

LEADERSHIP observed that earlier on Wednesday, speculations and panic were rife across the state over alleged attacks on some schools in Bosso, Chanchaga, Kpakungu, Sabon-Wuse and Lambata areas of the State.

But, in the Police Command's reaction, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Wasiu Abiodun, said; "the Niger State Police Command wishes to respond to the false and misleading report circulating in public space, alleging that schools in Bosso, Kpakungu, Sabon-Wuse and Lambata areas were attacked by hoodlums."

"The Command hereby states categorically that, having visited all the schools mentioned in these areas, no such attack occurred in any school within the State," he added.

The Police Spokesman, therefore, urged members of the public to disregard the what he called the false information, which is suspected to have originated from mischief makers to cause panic and fear in the public and school environments.

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