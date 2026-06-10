Uganda: All-Systems-Go for 2026 Buganda Masaza Cup

The highly anticipated 2026 edition of the Buganda Airtel Masaza Cup is set to kick off on Saturday at Mubende National Teachers College playgrounds on Saturday , organisers have said.

The 22nd edition of the tournament that started in 2024 will feature 18 counties and 104 matches with finals to be played on October 31.

The opening game will be between defending champions Buweekula and Kyaddondo.

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Speaking during the launch on Wednesday, Buganda Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga said the football tournament continues to unite communities and unearth talent across the Buganda counties.

"We rely on sports to unite people within the Kingdom of Buganda and indeed across Uganda. People from different walks of life reside in the various counties and regions of our country. Many players on the national team participated in the Masaza Cup before going on to represent Uganda at the highest level.The tournament is therefore an excellent platform for building unity within the kingdom and among all Ugandans. It also contributes in many other ways," Mayiga said.

He underscored the role of football and sports in general in mobilising communities for the right causes.

"As we all understand, the Kabaka is the goodwill ambassador in the fight against HIV/AIDS, and there are few platforms that can mobilise people as effectively as football.I encourage the captains of the different teams to become champions and ambassadors in the fight against HIV/AIDS, a role I am confident they can perform successfully."

"The tournament also helps to discover and promote talent. It provides a source of income for many people, including professional athletes and aspiring players. For many young people, football offers meaningful engagement and opportunities for growth. We hope young people recognise the opportunities that exist not only when they play the game but also when they support and participate in the broader football ecosystem."

The Katikkiro of Buganda, however warned the organisers against games won in the boardroom, that he said tarnishes the image of the tournament.

"We want matches to be won on the pitch. We do not want any disturbances after games have been played. We want every result to be accepted and settled on the field with the utmost discipline and sportsmanship."

Airtel Uganda CEO and Managing Director, Soumendra Sahu hailed the continued partnership with Buganda.

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"I thank the Kabaka and Katikkiro for their vision and commitment to supporting grassroots football development through the Masaza and Bika tournaments. As Airtel Uganda, we are honoured to continue this partnership, which focuses on developing the country's football talent while uniting communities around a common purpose and rallying people towards behavioural change in programmes such as HIV/AIDS awareness and prevention," Sahu said.

He said last year, Airtel made significant investments across the country to support its vision of transforming the lives of Ugandans.

"We rolled out nearly 450 new towers nationwide, representing the largest investment programme in a single year over the past decade. I now invite you and your customers to take advantage of our Airtel Smart Connect service, which connects homes and businesses to broadband opportunities, including streaming the Airtel Masaza Cup and the 2026 FIFA World Cup."

Airtel are the lead sponsors of the Buganda Masaza Cup.