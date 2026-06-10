Africa Prosecutors Association Inaugurates Permanent Headquarters in Morocco

The Africa Prosecutors Association has inaugurated its permanent headquarters in Rabat, Morocco, in a landmark move aimed at deepening cooperation among prosecution services across the African continent.

The inauguration was presided over on June 10, 2026, by Kenya's Director of Public Prosecutions and APA President Renson M. Ingonga, who described the development as a defining institutional milestone for Africa's justice architecture.

The newly established Secretariat will serve as a permanent administrative and coordination hub for the Association, providing a central platform for collaboration among prosecutors as they respond to increasingly complex cross-border criminal threats.

Prosecutors General, Directors of Public Prosecutions, Attorneys General, and senior justice officials from across Africa attended the ceremony, underscoring growing continental consensus on the need for stronger cooperation in criminal justice systems.

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Ingonga said the establishment of the headquarters represents a transformative moment for African prosecution services, giving institutional permanence to a shared vision of coordinated justice delivery.

"Today is not merely a ceremonial occasion. It is a defining institutional milestone that gives our shared continental vision a permanent home and a stronger foundation upon which African prosecutors can work together in pursuit of justice," he said.

He thanked the Kingdom of Morocco for hosting the Secretariat and praised member states for their commitment to building a stronger and more coordinated prosecutorial network across the continent.

Ingonga warned that prosecutors are operating in an increasingly complex environment shaped by evolving criminal threats, including corruption, money laundering, illicit financial flows, terrorism, cybercrime, trafficking in persons, environmental crimes, and other forms of transnational organised crime.

He also highlighted emerging digital threats such as online fraud, cyberbullying, virtual asset-related offences, and exploitation of vulnerable groups, noting that criminal networks are increasingly leveraging technology to evade detection.

"In this environment, no prosecution authority can afford to work in isolation. The modern prosecutor must be legally sound, technologically aware, internationally connected and institutionally courageous. Our collective success will depend on our ability to cooperate across borders and respond effectively to emerging criminal trends," he said.

The APA President further called for enhanced collaboration in mutual legal assistance, extradition processes, asset recovery, digital evidence management, and capacity building for prosecutors.

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Delegates at the event reaffirmed their commitment to prosecutorial independence, professionalism, and integrity, while pledging to strengthen the rule of law and protect citizens' rights across Africa.

The establishment of the headquarters is expected to significantly improve coordination, information sharing, and the development of unified strategies to tackle evolving criminal justice challenges on the continent.