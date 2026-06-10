Uganda: Acholi Leaders Demand Action On Compensation, Healthcare, Infrastructure Ahead of National Budget

As Uganda prepares for the presentation of the 2026/27 National Budget, leaders and residents in the Acholi sub-region are calling on the government to prioritize the implementation of long-standing commitments in cattle compensation, healthcare, education and infrastructure development.

The demands come amid growing concerns that several projects repeatedly highlighted in previous budgets have yet to be fully implemented.

Last year's budget allocations for the region focused on cattle compensation, the Rwenkunye-Acholi Bur road project, and agricultural investments, including support for Atiak Sugar Factory and the Madhvani Group's sugar plantation project in Lukung. However, local leaders argue that progress on many of these commitments has been slow.

Kilak North MP Anthony Akol expressed disappointment over the pace of implementation, particularly regarding cattle compensation.

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"I am disappointed. The money allocated for cattle compensation is not what we expected. Government must fulfill what it has promised in the past. Year after year, we continue to see the same commitments reflected in the budget without adequate implementation," Akol said.

Leaders say residents are increasingly frustrated by repeated promises that have not translated into tangible improvements in livelihoods and public services.

Gulu City Woman MP Betty Aol Ocan urged the government to increase funding for critical sectors, especially healthcare, while ensuring that compensation for war-related cattle losses is concluded.

"We cannot keep our people in anticipation. The health sector budget needs a significant boost, and cattle compensation should be handled comprehensively rather than in phases. The ordinary person in Acholi is tired of waiting for long-overdue promises," she said.

Beyond government spending, civil society actors have also raised concerns about the impact of recent proposals aimed at tightening regulations on external funding for non-governmental organizations.

The Acholi sub-region has historically benefited from NGO-supported programmes in health, education, livelihoods and community development. Stakeholders argue that any reduction in civil society activities could leave service delivery gaps that government must be prepared to address.

Ojok Okot, Team Lead at Hashtag Gulu, said the government should consider the implications of restrictions on civil society organizations and increase support for community-based development initiatives.

"The government must understand the impact of restrictions placed on NGOs and civil society organizations. If these organizations are unable to operate at their current scale, government will need to step in and provide services in areas where NGOs have traditionally been active. There is also a need to support some of these organizations financially so they can continue serving communities," Okot said.

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As the Finance Minister prepares to deliver the national budget, leaders in Acholi say their expectations are clear: full implementation of previously funded projects, accelerated economic recovery, completion of cattle compensation, improved healthcare services and sustained investment in infrastructure and social development programmes.

For many residents, the focus is no longer on new promises, but on delivering results from commitments that have already been made.