Uganda: Bugerere Unveils 25-Man Squad Ahead of Masaza Cup 2026

Bugerere Ssaza has officially unveiled a 25-man squad ahead of the forthcoming Masaza Cup tournament, which kicks off on June 13 at the National Teachers' College playgrounds in Buwekula, Mubende District.

Bugerere FC were eliminated by Ssingo FC in the semi-finals of the 2025 Masaza Cup, losing 2-1, and later fell 1-0 to Kyaggwe in the third-place playoff.

Determined to mount a stronger challenge this year, the team management has reinforced the squad with six experienced players to strengthen key departments and boost their chances of lifting the prestigious trophy.

Speaking during the squad unveiling ceremony at Ntenjeru Ssaza Grounds in Kayunga District, team manager Andrew Ssekitto said the technical team is satisfied with the preparations despite a recent setback in a friendly match against Bulemeezi, where Bugerere lost 1-0.

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"We lost to Bulemeezi in a build-up game, but that result does not reflect our readiness. The players have trained well, team spirit is high, and we are confident of putting up a strong performance in this year's tournament," Ssekitto said.

He noted that the newly recruited senior players have brought experience and leadership to the squad, which will be vital in the highly competitive championship.

Meanwhile, Bugerere County Chief (Mugerere), Samuel Ssemugooma, called upon supporters, players, and officials to maintain discipline throughout the competition.

Ssemugooma emphasized that the vision of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II in organizing the Masaza Cup is to promote unity, culture, and development among the people of Buganda.

"The tournament is not only about football but also about bringing people together. We appeal to all supporters to remain disciplined and uphold the values of Buganda Kingdom throughout the competition," he said.

Bugerere has been drawn in the Muganzirwazza group alongside Ssingo, Kooki, Butambala, and Kabula, and will begin its campaign on June 21 against Kooki. Team officials believe the opening fixture will set the tone for what they hope will be a successful title chase.

With a strengthened squad, renewed determination, and strong backing from supporters, Bugerere enters the 2026 Masaza Cup aiming to improve on last season's performance and mount a serious challenge for the championship trophy.