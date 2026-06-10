Bolgatanga affectionately known as Bolga has been synonymous with basket weaving. However it goes beyond its global appeal as a handicraft hub, the Bolgatanga basket tells a deeper story of survival, empowerment, and transformation. Originating from Bolgatanga, often referred to as the "basket city," this hand woven product represents far more than a functional item. It is a symbol of cultural identity, artisanal skill, and a promising gateway to tourism-driven economic development.

A heritage woven by hand

Traditionally, the Bolga basket is made from elephant grass that is acquired locally, meticulously prepared by skilled artisans, many of whom are women and children. Each basket is hand woven using techniques passed down through generation to generation, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the Gurusi people.

Many women in the weaving industry lack access to traditional banking at the foundation stage. In an interview with the CEO of Heritage Baskets, Mr Jonathan Atuah, he explained that as the weaving industry develops the women artisans saw the need to form cooperatives to enable them access finance to expand their economies of scale thus become financially independent. Some of these cooperatives include; the Sumbrungu Basket Weavers Association, Ateeletaaba and VEA Basket Weavers Association, where over 10,000 women produce these hand-woven goods.

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He further stressed that as cooperatives, women can make bulk purchase of the raw materials, also buying these materials in large quantities reduces the unit cost, increasing the final profit margin.

Most hand-woven baskets are intended for international markets. Cooperatives provide the legal structure and volume required to secure large export contracts that an individual weaver could never fulfil alone.

He again indicated that, cooperatives also act as a regulatory body for their members thus, they establish uniform sizes, shapes, and weaving tensions, they provide training on "trend-based" colours and patterns that appeal to Western or urban markets, ensuring the product remains relevant.

Members often contribute to a common fund allowing individuals to take small loans for emergencies or business expansion, also as a registered group, they have more leverage to apply for government grants or NGO support.

The basket industry is labour-intensive. Cooperatives provide a communal space where older expert weavers mentor younger women through knowledge transfer, ensuring the survival of traditional techniques.

The basket weaving industry is not merely a hobby; it is a key economic pillar of the people of Bolgatanga.

Beyond its economic and tourism value, these baskets tell stories, through their patterns, colours, and shapes (features), about community life, cultural beliefs, and the natural environment. This profound cultural significance positions the Bolga basket as not just a product, but an experience waiting to be explored.

The basket weaving industry is centrally located around Bolgatanga, the regional capital, extending into surrounding communities like Sumbrungu, Sherigu, Zaare, Vea, Nyariga, Bongo-Soe zokor and Gambibgo. The renowned Bolga Basket, has surpassed its serviceable origins as a traditional storage implement to become a highly sought-after item in international markets across the USA, UK, Australia, Netherlands, Germany and New Zealand.

Fashion designers and home décor brands now feature Bolga baskets in collections from Bolgatanga to New York. On platforms like jiji, Tonaton and Amazon, these handmade products are marketed as symbols of African resilience and elegance

Craftsmanship as component of tourism

Tourism in northern Ghana has often centered around historical sites such as the Paga Crocodile Pond, Pikworo slave camp, the Salaga Slave Market, the Mole National Park, Tengzug shrine and the Navrongo Mud Cathedral. However, integrating craft tourism, particularly around the Bolga basket offers a fresh and immersive dimension.

Tourists can be drawn to weaving communities to observe the complex process first hand, engage in hands-on workshops, and interact directly with artisans. Such experiences create meaningful cultural exchanges and enhance the overall tourism value chain of the region. Craft villages such as the Bolgatanga craft village can evolve into cultural hubs where traditional dance, music, and local food complement the basket-weaving experience.

Economic empowerment and livelihoods

Expanding the Bolga basket tourism potential can amplify this impact. The CEO of Heritage Baskets again explained that the Bolga basket industry contributes significantly to household incomes. For women, who dominate the weaving sector, this presents a vital opportunity for financial independence and empowerment, it also enables the artisans to pay their wards' school fees and health care thereby reducing the rate of school dropout.

According to him, for players in the export business of these craft, the baskets provide revenue for those in the value chain and the region as a whole.

Again, increased tourist inflow translates into higher demand for baskets, tour guiding services, accommodation, and local transportation thereby providing foreign exchange for the national economy.

Job opportunities can also be stimulated through roles in tour guiding, marketing, and digital promotion of craft.

Positioning the Bolga basket as a flagship tourism product can reinforce the regional brand of northern Ghana. Much like how kente cloth is associated with Kumasi, Bolga baskets can become synonymous with innovation, sustainability, and authenticity of the people of the Upper East Region.

Strategic marketing, through festivals, exhibitions through the Citi caravan road shows, Panafest and digital platforms such as the Facebook, You tube, twitter LinkedIn etc can elevate the basket's global profile. Events such as local craft fairs like Bicaf organised by TradeAid Integrated and international trade shows can attract tourists, investors, and cultural enthusiasts.

Challenges and way forward

Notwithstanding its usefulness, several challenges hinder the full realisation of Bolga basket tourism potential. Limited infrastructure, inadequate marketing opportunities, and lack of formalised tourism packages restrict accessibility and visibility.

Additionally, artisans often face price exploitation by middlemen due to weak market linkages.

High interest rates and rigorous collateral requirements for bank loans, hinder the expansion of businesses and investment in new products.

Also, high cost of transporting goods from Bolgatanga to ports like Tema and the shipment of these products to the international market also reduces profit margins for weavers and local exporters.

Again, weavers often struggle to negotiate a common fair price in the local market. This reduces their income and creates economic uncertainty while access to international markets remains limited by poor infrastructure and lack of digital knowledge

Furthermore, migration is another key challenge. Migration acts as both a threat and a survival strategy for the weaving community. As young people move to the southern sector (like Accra, Kumasi or Takoradi) in search of "non-existent" jobs, the transfer of skills across generations is affected. This leads to an aging workforce of weavers, which may result in a decrease in the creativity and diversity that tourists seek. Although young migrants in the cities send money home, this money is frequently spent for subsistence rather than being reinvested in weaving infrastructure, such as improved tourist showrooms or community centres.

Besides, Illegal small-scale mining (Galamsey) directly undermines the "Eco-Tourism" appeal of the Upper East Region. Mining activities often lead to land degradation and water pollution, which affects the growth of the elephant grass. Cultural tourism relies heavily on the "farm-to-market" narrative, which is undermined when the natural landscape is damaged. Tourism thrives on the visual and environmental serenity of destination. The pollution of local water bodies and the conversion of traditional weaving landscapes into mining pits make the region less attractive for tourists.

The workforce is caught between the low margins of the basket trade and the perilous nature of other sectors. In many communities, Galamsey offers immediate cash returns that far exceed the daily earnings from weaving. This draws the male workforce and younger labourers away from the craft, leading to a labour shortage in the production of larger, more complex architectural baskets that are popular with high-end tourists.

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Finally, as of 2024, fluctuations in the cedi and international trade costs have made weaving less financially attractive. When the workforce feels the craft is no longer "sustainable," their enthusiasm for hosting tourists and sharing their culture diminishes, leading to a more transactional and less "friendly" tourism experience.

To address these challenges, the CEO of Heritage Baskets advocated for government support, including the Ghana Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to collaborate with the local communities by investments in road network, business training programmes, digital marketing for the artisans.

He also calls for attractive packages or incentives be provided for formalisation of local businesses by the weavers and exporters in the basket trade.

Mr Atuah stressed that, innovation in the form of new product development is vital in reducing some of the above-mentioned challenges.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture under the Ghana Tourism Authority ought to adopt the basket industry as a component of tourism. This will further enrich the tourism potential of the Upper East Region.

Establishing cooperative groups and fair-trade systems can also ensure artisans receive equitable returns. Private organisations such as TradeAID Integrated, Bolgatanga Basket Weavers' Cooperatives and Weaving Hope Together have stepped in, helping establish fair trade networks and improving the value chain through skills training and improved dyeing techniques. These partnerships are key in transforming weaving from a survival skill into a sustainable enterprise.

As visitors increasingly seek authentic cultural experiences, the story of the Bolga basket offers exactly that, a journey into tradition, resilience, creativity and identity.

The baskets also represent the intersection of commerce and culture. By harnessing the tourism potential of the Bolga baskets, the Upper East Region can unlock new pathways for inclusive economic growth. With the right support and strategic vision, this woven treasure can become a cornerstone of tourism and a catalyst for development in northern Ghana.