Namibia: Govt Declares National Emergency On Housing

OIn a groundbreaking move aimed at addressing pressing social challenges, Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare announced yesterday in the National Assembly that the government has officially declared housing and sanitation national emergencies. This decision, rooted in the urgent need to improve living conditions across the country, underscores the government's continued commitment to tackling these critical issues.

The declaration follows a recent Cabinet meeting convened by President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, during which the government deliberated extensively on the socio-economic ramifications of inadequate housing and sanitation infrastructure.

It also follows last week's input by Independent Patriots for Change lawmaker Ottilie Haitota, who indicated her intention to table a motion in the assembly to have the August House submit to Nandi-Ndaitwah that the national housing crisis be declared an emergency.

The decision was made in consultation with Attorney General Festus Mbandeka to ensure legal soundness and effective implementation strategies. Ngurare highlighted that declaring housing and sanitation as national emergencies will enable the government to mobilise resources more effectively and implement targeted interventions. "This designation allows us to prioritise and fast-track projects that will significantly improve the quality of life for our citizens," Ngurare stated.

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Namibia continues to face challenges related to urban overcrowding, informal settlements, and inadequate sanitation facilities, particularly in rural and underserved urban areas. A substantial percentage of the population lacks access to adequate housing and sanitation services, posing public health risks and hindering socio-economic development. By declaring these issues as emergencies, the government aims to streamline processes for infrastructure development, mobilise both domestic and international funding, and implement urgent policies to address the gaps.

Budget

A day earlier, Ngurare revealed the government's commitment to reduce Namibia's fiscal deficit from 5.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2026/27 to 3.3% by 2028/29 as part of a broader budget reform agenda.

Chiefly, this is aimed at strengthening public finances, improving service delivery and accelerating economic growth. Ngurare announced the target during the official opening of the 2026/27 Budget Reform Roll-Out Workshop in Windhoek on Monday.

He said the reform programme is intended to ensure that every Namibian dollar spent by government delivers tangible results for citizens.

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"This is not simply a technical adjustment in our fiscal tables. It is a strategic national imperative," Ngurare said. The Prime Minister noted that Namibia's fiscal consolidation efforts come at a time of growing global uncertainty linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which is affecting economies around the world through higher fuel and food prices, rising shipping costs and weaker demand.

He warned that the conflict could result in higher imported inflation through rising fuel and food prices, increased pressure on trade through higher shipping and import costs, and weaker economic growth due to softer external demand and tighter financial conditions. "At the time the budget was presented, the public debt was recorded at N$174.6 billion, representing 65.2% of GDP. The fiscal deficit for the current year is aimed at 5.5% of GDP," he said.

According to the premier, achieving the government's fiscal targets will require stricter expenditure controls across all offices, ministries and agencies, as well as improved efficiency in the management of public funds.

He said fiscal consolidation remains non-negotiable. He added that government must exercise discipline across all votes, tighten control over non-priority spending and identify savings early to prevent unnecessary expenditure.

"The debt trajectory, on one hand, requires N$2.3 billion in annual savings during the current MTEF period to come from expenditure restraint. These savings must, therefore, be identified early, protected during execution, and safeguarded against slippages," he said. However, Ngurare stressed that fiscal consolidation should not come at the expense of development.