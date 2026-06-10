Namibia: Hartlief & Bistro Closes

Wednesday, 15 July 2026, will be the final day of operations for the famous Hartlief Shop & Bistro in Windhoek's Northern Industrial Area.

The OL Group announced yesterday that the well-known butchery and bistro will permanently close.

OL noted that the decision follows a comprehensive review of Hartlief's operations over the past 12 months and was undertaken to ensure the business remains competitive, financially responsible, and focused on its core meat processing and distribution capabilities.

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"The review confirmed that the Hartlief Shop & Bistro operates outside Hartlief's core competency and has not achieved the financial sustainability required to support the broader business strategy. Despite the team's dedication and sustained efforts to improve performance, closing the Shop & Bistro is the right decision. This will allow Hartlief to consolidate resources and direct investment where it delivers the greatest long-term impact. Hartlief's full range of world-class products remains available at retail stores nationwide, and customers can continue to enjoy Hartlief favourites at the Hilltop deli in Windhoek's Kleine Kuppe suburb," OL stated.

"Over the past two years, we have undertaken a deliberate review of all our operating companies, assessing performance, alignment and long-term viability as we build towards Vision 2029. That work requires discipline and courage.

Closing the Shop & Bistro allows us to simplify operations, reduce overheads and redirect resources to where they will have the greatest impact, thereby strengthening Hartlief's core capabilities and ensuring we remain on the right path to deliver industry-standard returns and build a business our people and our country can be proud of," said Sven Thieme, OL Group Executive Chairman and Hartlief Managing Director.

Meanwhile, OL noted that the closure will not impact the permanent employment status of affected employees. Engagement has already commenced with Shop & Bistro staff to explain the reasons for the decision and to present available options.

"Where vacancies exist, and skills align, we will prioritise redeployment within the Hartlief business. Where feasible, we will also consider reasonable short-term training or upskilling to support placement into available roles," Thieme added.

Hartlief expressed their gratitude to every employee of the Shop & Bistro for their contribution, dedication and care for customers over the years. OL noted that the difficult decision to close is not a reflection of individual performance, but was driven entirely by the need to operate more efficiently and sustainably in the long term.