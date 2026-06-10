Namibia: MTC to Open First Retail Outlet in Okongo

Mobile Telecommunications Company (MTC) will open its first retail outlet in Okongo in August, bringing the total number of MTC stores in Namibia to 40.

The new Mobile Home will provide residents of Okongo and the surrounding areas with easier access to MTC services. At present, many customers travel nearly 100 kilometres to Eenhana to replace SIM cards, register new numbers, make account payments and access other services. MTC Corporate Communications Practitioner Erasmus Nekundi said that the growing demand for telecommunications services in the area made it necessary for the company to establish a permanent presence in the town.

"The demand for MTC services in Okongo and surrounding areas has increased significantly over the years, necessitating a permanent MTC presence in the town," he said.

According to Nekundi, the outlet will offer services including SIM card registration and replacement, contract applications, account payments and renewals, MTC Maris services, and the sale of recharge vouchers.

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He said the project is part of MTC's strategy to expand its retail footprint and improve access to telecommunications services in growing communities.

MTC also plans to open new outlets in Walvis Bay and Okuryangava in Windhoek, while its Ongwediva branch will relocate to a larger premises at Oshana Mall.

The company said additional outlets in Omaruru, Otjinene and possibly Outjo are planned for the 2026/27 financial year.