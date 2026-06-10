Namibia: Telecom Looks to Infrastructure Sharing for Fibre Ambitions

Telecom Namibia has turned to infrastructure-sharing partnerships to accelerate its fibre ambitions and shore up service reliability, as the state-owned operator battles mounting operational challenges ranging from copper theft to customer frustrations over network disruptions.

For Telecom Namibia, the success of the partnership could prove pivotal as fibre expansion is essential to meeting rising demand for data and digital services.

Telecom also has to demonstrate that these investments translate into tangible improvements in customer experience and network performance. The company announced on Monday a strategic open-access partnership with privately owned fibre infrastructure provider Lightstruck, allowing Telecom to expand fibre broadband services without bearing the full capital burden of building new networks.

The agreement marks Telecom Namibia's second open-access partnership and forms part of its five-year strategic business plan aimed at boosting market share, improving customer experience and accelerating digital transformation.

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The development comes at a critical time for Telecom Namibia, which has faced growing scrutiny in recent years over recurring service interruptions, ageing infrastructure, and customer complaints related to network reliability and broadband performance. The company has also repeatedly cited copper theft and vandalism as significant contributors to service outages and rising maintenance costs.

Under the new arrangement, Telecom will use Lightstruck's fibre network to deliver internet services to households and businesses, while Lightstruck will be responsible for network deployment, maintenance and fibre infrastructure management.

The model allows Telecom to expand coverage through an operational expenditure (OPEX) approach rather than undertaking costly infrastructure investments itself.

Telecom Namibia's outgoing chief executive officer, Stanley Shanapinda, described the agreement as a key milestone in the company's fibre expansion strategy.

"The signing of this partnership with Lightstruck marks another key milestone in our fibre expansion journey," Shanapinda said.

He said the partnership reflects Telecom's commitment to leveraging open-access networks to accelerate connectivity, improve customer choice and strengthen broadband services.

Industry analysts noted that the shift toward infrastructure sharing reflects a broader trend in telecommunications markets where operators seek to lower capital expenditure while accelerating rollout timelines. For Telecom, the strategy may also help address longstanding concerns about network resilience and service quality by enabling access to modern fibre infrastructure already in place.

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One of the partnership's most significant advantages is its potential to reduce Telecom's dependence on copper-based networks, which remain vulnerable to theft and vandalism.

According to the company, copper theft continues to occur almost daily in some areas, disrupting services and increasing repair costs. Fibre infrastructure offers a more secure alternative because it has little or no resale value for criminals and delivers significantly faster, more reliable internet speeds.

Lightstruck director, Szacky Nujoma, said the collaboration demonstrates the value of shared infrastructure in expanding broadband access and improving efficiency within the telecommunications sector.

"We are particularly encouraged by the strong commitment from shareholders, who are prepared to invest the necessary capital, and therefore do not foresee any funding constraints," Nujoma said.

The partnership is expected to provide immediate benefits in areas where Lightstruck's network is already operational, including Khomasdal, Dorado Park, Rocky Crest, Osona Village and Rehoboth.

Existing Telecom customers in those locations will be able to migrate from legacy connections to fibre-based services, gaining access to faster and more stable broadband connectivity.

The agreement also highlights a growing shift within Namibia's telecommunications industry toward open-access models, in which multiple service providers utilise a single fibre network, rather than duplicating infrastructure investments.