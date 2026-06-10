Namibia: 'Breastfeeding On Empty Stomach' ... Hunger, Sleepless Nights, Pain of Children's Suffering

Drimiopsis — Three-month-old twins without nappies, walking barefoot in winter, and a desperate mother struggling to breastfeed on an empty stomach are realities confronting Elizabeth Stuurman (37) and her seven children in Drimiopsis.

Drimiopsis is about 40 kilometres from Gobabis.

Living in a makeshift plastic shack with no stable income, little food and no support from the children's imprisoned father, Stuurman is fighting every day to keep her family alive as winter tightens its grip on the Omaheke region.

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When New Era visited the family recently, the extent of their suffering was visible to the naked eye. The twins, born only three months ago, were dressed in worn clothing without nappies.

Community members said the babies had last been bathed about two weeks before the newspaper's visit because the family lacked necessities, including soap and other hygiene products.

Peeling skin could be seen on parts of their faces.

Several of the older children were also seen without shoes despite the freezing winter conditions. New Era was unable to establish the type of bedding used by the family because the makeshift shelter was locked at the time of the visit.

The key was left with some of the elder children, who had reportedly left home earlier in the day to search for food in the streets.

Stuurman is now pleading for urgent assistance after months of living without enough food, warm clothing, nappies and proper shelter in Drimiopsis.

Speaking through a community leader, who translated her account, she described days of hunger, sleepless nights and the pain of watching her children suffer.

"I want help with food, blankets and milk for my babies. I also want help to register my children for grants because I do not have money to travel to Gobabis," she said with eyes full of tears.

The family's shelter, built largely from plastic material, offers little protection from the cold weather.

"This is not even her own house. The place was borrowed from relatives because she has nowhere else to stay with the children," a community leader explained.

Stuurman is raising seven children alone after the father of the children was sent to prison.

According to community members, the man had been jailed after an assault case. Without employment or any regular source of income, the mother depends largely on occasional food assistance and the goodwill of neighbours.

"We were told food was supposed to come, but until now we have not received it. Sometimes we receive food after three months, four months or two months. It is not every month," a community representative said.

For Stuurman, the absence of food has become a daily struggle.

Community members said she often spends her days moving around the settlement looking for mealie meal or any food that can feed her children for a single night.

Breastfeeding

Stuurman particularly lamented her situation, as she is breastfeeding twins while she often goes hungry.

"I am sitting the whole night with these twins because the milk is not enough for them. They are crying too much. If she gives one baby milk, the other one also wants milk. It is not enough because she is not getting enough food herself," she said. The older children are equally affected. Some are enrolled at school but attend classes without proper clothing, shoes or school necessities.

"They are just going to school the way they are. They do not have anything," she said. The children rely heavily on the school feeding programme for meals.

"They eat porridge at school, but sometimes it is there and sometimes it is not there," she said.

Dropout

Community leaders fear the children may eventually drop out of school if their circumstances do not improve.

Adding to the family's difficulties is the fact that Stuurman has been unable to access child grants that could help support her children.

Although she wants to register the children for assistance, she lacks transport fare to travel to Gobabis and complete the necessary processes. Residents said a return trip costs about N$120, an amount far beyond her means. "She does not have any income. She wants help so that she can register the children and get grants to support them," the community representative said.

The family's struggle has touched many residents, including elderly community member Ida Kambases, who helped deliver the twins under life-threatening circumstances.

Kambases recalls how one of the babies was positioned upside down during birth while an ambulance could not be secured. "The ambulance was not there. We called, but we were told it was in Windhoek," she said.

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The elderly woman said she drew on previous training she had received to help mothers during childbirth and stepped in when there was no other option.

"This baby came nicely, but the other one was upside down. It was very difficult. We were praying and helping her. We were trying everything because it was not easy," Kambases said. She said Stuurman lost a significant amount of blood during delivery, and spent two weeks in hospital recovering.

"If I were not there, maybe these two kids could die," she said.

The grandmother figure became emotional as she spoke about the family's current condition.

"These children are too small, and they need good health and good care, not just from the mother alone. Maybe someone can help her," she said.

Help us

Kambases also appealed to government authorities to support vulnerable families and community volunteers who often step in during emergencies when formal services are unavailable.

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