Namibia: 'Local Is Lekker' Boxing Bonanza to Ignite Swakopmund

The MTC Nestor Sunshine Tobias Boxing and Fitness Academy, proudly supported by its core sponsor PstBet, has announced another thrilling chapter in Namibian boxing with the launch of the highly anticipated 'Local is Lekker' Boxing Bonanza.

The event is scheduled for 24 July at the Multipurpose Centre in Swakopmund and promises an action-packed evening showcasing some of the country's finest boxing talent.

The Erongo region has long been regarded as one of Namibia's boxing strongholds, producing some of the nation's most celebrated fighters. Boxing legends such as Harry Simon, Immanuel "Prince" Naindjala and Abraham Ndaendapo emerged from the region, while current stars including Mateus Heita, Harry Simon Jr, Fillemon Ngutunanye and Timoteus Shuulula continue to uphold its proud tradition.

The headline bout will see the academy's rising prospect, Joy Nangolo, take on experienced campaigner Gabriel Zamba for the Bantamweight National Title over 10 rounds. The contest is expected to provide an exciting clash between youthful ambition and seasoned experience. Fans can also look forward to an entertaining undercard with several competitive bouts. Lineekela Nghifindaka will face David Shinuna in a six-round contest, while Fredrick Ngutunanye and Paulus Shonena will battle for a national title over 10 rounds.

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Nestor Thomas is also set to feature on the card, alongside several other promising boxers. Speaking ahead of the event, the academy's owner, Nestor Tobias, emphasised the importance of local competitions in developing Namibia's next generation of champions. "Local match-ups always create excitement because they determine who is the best in the division on home soil. Our mission remains to identify, develop and nurture young boxing talent, helping them climb the ranks and ultimately fulfil every fighter's dream of competing for a world championship," he said.

The organisers also urged businesses in Swakopmund and the wider Erongo region to support the event, noting that staging a boxing tournament of this scale requires substantial financial and logistical backing.

"By partnering with this event, local businesses can play a direct role in the growth of Namibian boxing, while contributing to the development of future champions and the local economy," he added.

Tickets for the event are available at N$100, while VIP tables for 10 guests are priced at N$15 000. The MTC Nestor Sunshine Tobias Boxing and Fitness Academy expressed its gratitude to its longstanding partners, particularly MTC and PstBet, for their continued investment in the development of boxing in Namibia. Organisers have invited boxing enthusiasts, sponsors and corporate stakeholders to attend what is expected to be an unforgettable night of sporting excellence on the coast.