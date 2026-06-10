Namibia: Former Top-Six Finisher Battles Relegation

One of Namibia's most respected netball clubs, Namibian Navy, finds itself in unfamiliar territory this season as the team battles at the bottom of the MTC Netball Namibia Premier League standings.

After 13 matches, Navy remains without a victory, having suffered 12 defeats and managed a single draw. The disappointing start has left the former top-six side facing a tough battle to avoid relegation as the season enters its crucial stages.

Head coach Vallery Xaragas attributed the team's struggles to a period of transition, following the departure of several experienced players at the end of last season.

"We have a new squad this season, and many of our older players have left. We are still trying to find the right combinations and build understanding among the players," Xaragas explained.

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Despite the poor results, the coach believes there are signs of improvement within the squad. She noted that the team's performances in the latest round of matches showed encouraging progress and gave the technical team hope for the rest of the campaign.

"Last weekend, the team played much better. As the league progresses, we are fighting to get out of the relegation zone and at least make it into the playoffs," she said.

The current position stands in stark contrast to the 2025 season, when the Namibian Navy finished sixth in the final standings and established itself as one of the more competitive teams in the league. However, with a youthful and relatively inexperienced squad, the club is now focused on rebuilding and securing its place in the country's top-flight netball competition.

At the opposite end of the table, defending champions Namibia Correctional Service (NCS) continue to assert their dominance. The reigning champions sit comfortably at the top of the table with 73 points from 13 matches, underlining their status as the team to beat this season.

NCS star shooter Foxy Pura said the team remains fully focused despite their commanding position at the summit.

"We still have a lot to prove, and we know we have to continue working hard because every team wants to beat the defending champions. Other clubs are coming for our title, so we cannot afford to relax," said Pura.

NDF Mighty Gunners occupy second place on the standings with 49 points from 11 matches, while Extreme Eagles are third with 41 points from the same number of games.

Unam Ogongo rounds out the top four, having accumulated 39 points from 11 matches as the race for playoff positions continues to intensify.