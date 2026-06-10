Namibia: Omankete's N$40m Salmon Investment

Walvis Bay — Key player in the fishing industry, Omankete Investments, has partnered with the African Aquaculture Company (AAC) through a N$40 million investment aimed at boosting the emerging salmon farming sector and strengthening market confidence in the project.

The AAC, backed by a Norwegian parent firm, aims to produce up to 100 000 tonnes of salmon annually across three sites northwest of Lüderitz, following a pilot phase.

"We are happy that Namibians and Namibian institutions are taking ownership and truly Namibianising salmon farming in cooperation with Norwegian investors. We are equally pleased to note that this highlights indigenous capacity for serious capital investment projects," said AAC country director Clement Kaukuetu.

Namibia's emerging salmon industry is expected to diversify the country's economy while at the same time ease pressure on the locally caught fish stocks that are currently declining.

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Omankete's managing director Oscar Shigwana said salmon farming carries significant economic potential.

He added that the investment will help fast-track sector growth, support national economic development and strengthen indigenous fiscal capacity.

"With this approach, we will be able to ensure that salmon farming harnesses, trains, develops and employs indigenous labour," he said.

He added that Namibia is gaining first-hand experience as a continental pioneer in industrial salmon farming.

The company says the investment aligns with its objective of sustainable job creation and revenue growth, while also advancing greater Namibian ownership in the sector.

Omankete, a Namibian investment company with a 25-year track record in the fishing industry, said it is excited about the strategic partnership.

In further developments, the AAC has announced the signing of a strategic partnership with the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) to promote international cooperation and institutional development.

The memorandum of understanding will focus on curriculum development, staff and student exchange programmes, research and innovation, as well as faculty and student development opportunities.

According to Kaukuetu, the agreement is expected to play a critical role in skills development, capacity building and labour market preparation for the salmon farming industry.