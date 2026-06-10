Namibia: Govt Pushes Ahead With Tax Court

Finance minister Erica Shafudah will soon table a bill in the National Assembly that seeks to enable the establishment of Namibia's first fully fledged Tax Court, which will replace the existing informal Tax Tribunal.

The Tax Tribunal is an informal dispute resolution mechanism established under section 73A (2) of the Income Tax Act of 1981 to hear income tax and value-added tax disputes. The tribunal is headed by a chairperson and not a judge.

With the envisaged Tax Court, the government plans to finally establish a specialised, independent judicial body that will hear, manage and resolve all legal disputes relating to tax assessments and administration.

Through the National Assembly's Notices of Motions, Shafudah asked that: "leave be given to introduce a bill to amend the Income Tax Act, 1981, so as to constitute the Tax Court for hearing income tax and value-added tax appeals and any other dispute referred to the Tax Court; provide for administrative and procedural rules that govern the conduct of Tax Court hearings; and provide for incidental matters."

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Once established, not only will the Tax Court deal with tax-related disputes, but it will also be armed with highly specialised judges who have deep technical expertise in complex fiscal and economic statutes and will be empowered to issue structured judicial opinions that clarify ambiguous tax codes and guide future corporate and individual compliance.

Acting as an independent arbiter between individual or corporate taxpayers and the national revenue authority Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA), the Tax Court will protect the legal rights of taxpayers against unlawful government assessments while ensuring the lawful collection of state revenues.

The establishment of this specialised court is expected to enhance legal clarity and efficiency in Namibia's tax sector, ensuring a fair and transparent adjudication process.

Following suit

By establishing a dedicated Tax Court, Namibia will become one of the few African countries with a tax dispute resolution body, which will operate as a specialised division within the High Court system, rather than entirely standalone, isolated court.

South Africa, Nigeria, Uganda, and Kenya are the leading countries on the continent with dedicated tax bodies. While their naming structures vary across jurisdictions, ranging from formal courts of record to specialised appellate tribunals, their baseline mandates are to serve as accessible, expert and efficient mechanisms to challenge tax assessments outside the main backlog of the ordinary civil court system.

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In jurisdictions like South Africa, the Tax Court is a specialised, formal court established under the national legislation Tax Administration Act, presided over by a High Court judge, who sits alongside two commercial experts, an accountant and sometimes a representative from the business community.