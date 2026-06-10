Namibia: Muha - Parliament Must Move Beyond Reports

If targeted development and basic services are to reach all Namibians, the role and functions of the parliamentary standing committees will need to move away from the traditional role of submitting reports and conducting oversight visits.

These were the observations of National Council chairperson Lukas Sinimbo Muha, who was speaking at the opening of the Standing Committees' Annual Planning and Budgeting Session for 2026/2027 held at Otjiwarongo on Monday.

At a time when Namibians are calling for improved service delivery, access to essential services and economic empowerment, Muha said demand is now growing for the various parliamentary standing committees to start meeting the test of accountability.

"For this reason, recommendations made by Parliament to the Executive must be tracked and monitored. I, therefore, urge the Implementation and Coordination Committee of the National Council to innovate and develop a 'dashboard system' to follow up on reports and ensure that our recommendations are acted upon by the Executive," said Muha.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He added that passing laws and compiling reports without tracking execution is ineffective.

It is, therefore, important for the Standing Committee on Implementation and Coordination to always monitor whether the Executive branch is enacting recommendations formally adopted by Parliament.

"We are entrusted with making laws, representing the people, overseeing the Executive, and safeguarding democratic values. Through legislation, we debate and pass bills that determine the nation's future. Oversight itself must meet the test of accountability. Therefore, committee plans should avoid duplication, ensure value for money, and prioritise basic services such as healthcare, housing, education, water, energy, employment, infrastructure, food security and safety, to mention a few," Muha stated.

The event was held under the theme 'Enhancing Parliamentary Oversight and Participatory Democracy', which he said speaks to their prime mandate of ensuring that government actions remain transparent, accountable and lawful.

Meanwhile, National Council vice chairperson Emma Tangi Muteka challenged lawmakers to ensure that their planning efforts result in meaningful improvements in the lives of ordinary Namibians.

"The decisions we make here will determine whether our people simply hear about development or truly feel it in their everyday lives," Muteka said in her welcoming remarks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She cautioned against treating the planning session as a routine exercise, describing parliamentary oversight as the backbone of accountability and a key mechanism for ensuring public resources are used for their intended purposes.

"We cannot afford delays, and we cannot afford disconnection. The work we do here must speak to the realities on the ground," she said.

Muteka urged members to place themselves in the shoes of the people they represent and focus on producing practical solutions that address challenges facing communities across the country.

Mandate

Parliamentary standing committees serve as the operational engines of the Parliament of Namibia, acting as permanent panels for detailed legislative scrutiny, executive oversight as well as public consultation and participatory duties.

Because the two houses, the National Assembly and the National Council, are too large for micro-level scrutiny, these portfolio-specific standing committees work year-round to manage and review detailed legislation, monitor government spending, and interface directly with the public.