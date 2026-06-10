Namibia: 'Disabled Not Bystanders, but Active Contributors' ... Disability Week Kicks Off in Lüderitz

Lüderitz — Kharas regional governor Dawid Gertze said Namibians should build a society that recognises persons with disabilities as contributors, innovators, leaders in the development journey and not mere onlookers.

He made these remarks in a keynote address delivered on his behalf during the National Disability Week that started yesterday in Lüderitz.

"We must therefore ensure that they have access to the knowledge, training, resources and support system required to reach their full potential and participate meaningfully in these emerging sectors," he said.

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The region's political head continued, "As government, we recognise that advancing the rights of persons with disabilities is not a peripheral issue, but rather an imperative development priority and essential component of economic growth." Gertze said when addressing issues like education, healthcare, housing, employment and digital services, disability inclusion must remain embedded in planning, implementation and decision-making processes.

He went on in stating that an inclusive society that embraces this segment of the population is fundamental to Namibia's long-term social and economic success. "Let this week serve as a catalyst for stronger partnerships and renewed determination to advance the rights and opportunities of persons with disabilities," he appealed.

On his part, National Disability Council of Namibia's Lawrence Kaimu said the week was created for stakeholders to pause and think about how to create an inclusive society that caters to everyone's needs. "It is therefore our collective responsibility to ensure that persons with disabilities are active participants in their communities and have access to resources and opportunities needed to succeed in life," he said.

Meanwhile, Lüderitz mayor Brigitte Fredericks said this year's Disability Week theme, 'Building an exclusive Namibia through empowerment, innovation, accessibility and equal participation of persons with disabilities', speaks directly to the nation's collective vision of a society where every individual is valued, respected and empowered to contribute meaningfully to national development.