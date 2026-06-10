Namibia: Ai Must Protect Workers - Immanuel

Namibia has positioned itself as an example of how countries can embrace artificial intelligence (AI) without sacrificing jobs.

This is according to justice minister Fillemon Wise Immanuel, who revealed that workers affected by digital transformation in a key public institution were retrained instead of being retrenched.

Speaking at the 114th International Labour Conference on Monday, the minister told delegates in Geneva, Switzerland, that Namibia is pursuing a human-centred approach to AI, aimed at protecting workers while benefitting from technological advancement.

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"Technology does not determine outcomes. Policies and institutions do," he said.

The minister said Namibia supports AI governance systems that protect workers' rights, dignity, privacy and fairness, warning that technological change without proper safeguards could place additional burdens on vulnerable employees.

"Without adequate safeguards, AI risks shifting burdens onto vulnerable workers and deepening inequalities," he said.

While many countries are debating the risks posed by AI, Namibia used the platform to showcase a practical example of how technological transition can be managed.

Immanuel revealed that the Social Security Commission recently introduced digital tools to improve service delivery and accountability.

Although the transition affected 65 positions, none of the employees lost their jobs.

"Although the transition affected 65 positions, no workers were retrenched. Instead, retraining and upskilling were prioritised, demonstrating our commitment to a human-centred transition," he said.

The minister's comments suggest that Namibia is seeking to balance innovation with worker protection, an issue increasingly dominating labour discussions around the world.

"At the same time, AI can expand skills, improve productivity and create new forms of decent work," he said.

However, Immanuel acknowledged that developing countries continue to face significant barriers in the digital era, including limited infrastructure, inadequate access to technology and shortages of specialised skills.

"We, therefore, call for stronger international cooperation, capacity-building, technology transfer and financing to ensure that AI becomes a driver of inclusive development rather than a new frontier of exclusion," he said.

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Another key proposal from Namibia was the establishment of tripartite AI advisory mechanisms involving governments, employers and workers.

According to the minister, social dialogue will be essential in managing the growing influence of AI and algorithmic systems in workplaces.

The minister also urged the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to expand technical assistance programmes to help countries modernise labour market institutions and adapt social protection systems to changing workplace realities.

Beyond AI, Immanuel addressed international conflicts affecting workers, expressing concern over conditions in Gaza and reiterating Namibia's support for the implementation of a two-state solution.

He also expressed solidarity with the Saharawi people and criticised unilateral sanctions that undermine development and social justice.

Despite these broader geopolitical concerns, the strongest message from Namibia's intervention was that technological progress should not come at the expense of workers.

"Namibia stands ready to work with the ILO and its member states in ensuring that artificial intelligence complements human intelligence and serves the interests of workers everywhere," Immanuel said.