Africa: FNB Named Africa's Best SME Bank

First National Bank (FNB) has been named Africa's Best SME Bank for 2026 at the Global Finance Awards, recognising its support for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) across the continent.

The award highlights FNB's role in helping entrepreneurs access banking services, funding and business support. SMEs are widely regarded as the backbone of many African economies, creating jobs, driving innovation and supporting livelihoods across urban and rural areas.

FNB Namibia's chief executive for commercial banking, Philip Chapman, said the recognition reflects the contributions of entrepreneurs who continue to grow their businesses despite economic challenges.

He said African entrepreneurs are helping to shape the continent's future through innovation and resilience.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

FNB has introduced several products aimed at supporting business growth, including the SME Hub platform, CashPlus banking services for underserved communities, Speedee card payment solutions and Helping Everywoman Rise (H.E.R) Banking, which focuses on supporting women-owned businesses.

Nesdha De Jongh, Head of SME Banking at FNB Namibia, said the bank's strategy goes beyond providing financial services and focuses on helping businesses achieve long-term growth.

"Our SME banking strategy is not just transactional; it is transformational. Across Africa, SMEs are solving real challenges with resilience, innovation, and determination. Our role as a bank is to build solutions that respond to those realities, not only through funding, but by enabling long-term sustainability, inclusion, and growth," he said.

He added that this award serves as a reminder that African SMEs are scalable, impactful, and worthy of investment.

"When entrepreneurs are given access to the right tools, funding, and support, they can unlock opportunities that benefit entire communities and economies. With continued collaboration between the public and private sectors, I have no doubt that Africa's entrepreneurial future is exceptionally bright," he said.

[email protected]