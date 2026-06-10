Namibia: SMEs' Spotlight With Pricilla Mukokobi - Fast Food Craving Leads to Thriving Gadget Business

Every afternoon after school, Matheus Nampindi Werner walked past KFC with an empty pocket and a hungry stomach. Rather than asking for money, he sought a way to earn it.

That decision led him to sell phone chargers for profit, laying the foundation for a business that now employs four people and serves customers across Windhoek.

For many young people, a phone charger is just another everyday item. But, for Werner, it was the product that changed his life. Entrepreneurship was never part of a grand plan. It was born out of a simple challenge to find N$29 for a Bucket for One after school.

That decision changed his life.

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Werner noticed that phone chargers were selling for around N$60 in town. He managed to get hold of a few chargers and sold them for N$90 each. The N$30 profit was enough to buy the meal he wanted.

But customers kept coming back.

Soon, people were asking for earphones, accessories and other gadgets. What began as a small side hustle quickly grew into a business.Today, WRN is a recognised gadget and electronics business in Windhoek, selling products and offering phone repair services.

"I never planned for this to become a business. I just wanted a way to make enough money for food," Werner said.

This is the reality of many young Namibians who turn small opportunities into businesses.

According to recent reports, Namibia's informal economy employs about 57.7% of the country's workforce and contributes more than a quarter of the country's gross domestic product. Many small businesses start with limited capital, often relying on personal savings or support from family and friends. His capital was one of the biggest obstacles.

When demand increased, he needed more stock. However, convincing people to lend money to a student with no business history was difficult.

Instead of giving up, he made a risky decision.

He invested part of his student allowance from the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) in his first bulk stock order.

"It was a real risk. I studied at night, slept very little and still had to attend classes the next morning," he recalled. Balancing university life and business was another challenge. Customers wanted deliveries while assignments and examinations demanded attention.

"There were days when I had a textbook in one hand and a parcel in the other," he said. Despite the pressure, he kept going.

There were moments when he considered shutting down the business altogether. Like many entrepreneurs, he faced uncertainty, cash-flow challenges and periods when growth seemed impossible. Yet every setback taught him valuable lessons.

"The business has grown not only in sales but in character. Every difficult season taught us something," he said.

Today, WRN employs four people, including Werner himself.

The business has become more than a source of income. It has become a platform for opportunity. One employee, Peuaa Karaerua, said working at WRN has helped him gain practical work experience while still studying.

"It has improved my communication skills, customer service and time management. I can now buy some of my basic needs without depending entirely on my parents," he said.

Another employee, Martha, said the job helped her provide for her daughter and become more independent.

"Working at WRN has taught me phone repairs, responsibility and customer service. I am now able to contribute to my family's needs and pay for my daughter's schooling," she said.

Werner further said that helping his family remains one of his proudest achievements. The business helped him pay part of his university fees, obtain professional certifications and support his mother when she was unemployed.

"From day one, I wanted to be self-reliant. The business gave me that opportunity," he said.

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Like many Namibian SMEs, WRN still faces challenges. Imported products often spend months in customs before being released, affecting stock availability and cash flow.

Werner also works a full-time job while running the business after hours.

Despite the difficulties, he remains optimistic. He believes access to funding could unlock the next phase of growth.

"The foundation is already there. The people are there. We just need the fuel to move to the next level," he said.

He advised aspiring entrepreneurs to be patient, be resilient and market their business every day.

"The first years will be your classroom. You will learn about your products, your customers and yourself. Don't be afraid to promote your business. The embarrassment of posting online disappears quickly. The regret of staying invisible lasts much longer," he said.

Looking back, he still finds it remarkable that a craving for a bucket of chicken helped shape his future.