Namibia: Rigfit Equips Youth for Oil, Gas Industry

A training programme launched in Walvis Bay is helping young Namibians acquire skills and knowledge for careers in Namibia's growing oil and gas industry.

The programme, called RigFit, began in May this year through a partnership between Gen X Youth Leaders Training, Trinity Offshore Construction and Sheq Seventy-Four Seven Investment CC.

The initiative provides training for young people interested in working in offshore construction and other areas linked to the oil and gas sector. Participants are introduced to offshore working environments, where they learn about the career opportunities available in the industry.

Gen X Youth Leaders Training founder Inock Tawana and Trinity Offshore Construction owner Karl Mulder said the programme was established to prepare young Namibians for opportunities expected to arise from developments in the oil and gas sector.

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They added that many young people are interested in the industry but have little understanding of how it operates or of the skills required to enter the field.

"We started the programme to share knowledge and experience with young people who want to build careers in the industry. We want them to understand how offshore work is done and what is expected from workers in the sector," they said.

The training runs over three days.

Participants spend one day in the classroom and two days on practical work.

The courses are accredited by Sheq Seventy-Four Seven Investment CC.

The organisers said more than 13 young people have completed the programme since its launch six weeks ago.

The training has already produced positive results. Four participants recently received an opportunity to attend further training in Cape Town, South Africa, through Lion Oil Field Services.

They were also offered two-year employment contracts.

Tawana and Mulder said the programme was developed to provide young Namibians with a starting point in an industry expected to create employment opportunities in the future.

"We are trying to empower the next generation of young Namibians by exposing them to different careers in the sector and providing guidance on how to enter the industry," they said.

The organisers have called on the government and the private sector to support the programme and help expand it to other parts of the country, including the Kavango and Khomas regions.

They said many young people outside coastal towns are also seeking opportunities to gain practical skills linked to the oil and gas industry.

"We want to see more Namibians

working in the oil and gas industry and taking part in the opportunities that come with it," they said.

Youth opportunities

Namibia's oil and gas industry has attracted international attention since major offshore discoveries in the Orange Basin in 2022 by energy companies, including TotalEnergies and Shell. These discoveries are considered among the most significant globally in recent years, and have positioned Namibia as one of Africa's emerging energy producers.

Although commercial production has not yet begun, exploration and appraisal activities have already created demand for local services and specialised skills.

Industry experts expect the sector to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs over the coming years across fields such as engineering, construction, welding, logistics, safety management, environmental services, administration and catering. In Namibia, where young people make up a large share of the population, the industry offers an opportunity to tackle youth unemployment.

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The organisers of the RigFit programme, equipping young people with the right skills now is essential if they are to benefit from future employment opportunities.

They said that training, mentorship and industry exposure are needed to ensure that Namibians are ready to fill skilled positions when large-scale oil and gas projects move into the development and production phases. Without adequate training, many specialised jobs could be filled by foreign workers.

"Programmes such as RigFit are, therefore, aimed at giving young Namibians an early introduction to the industry and helping them build the skills required to participate in one of the country's fastest-growing economic sectors," they said.