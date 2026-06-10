Namibia: Lüderitz Podcast to Inspire, Empower Youth

Dalene Kooper

KEETMANSHOOP - A youth podcast launched recently in Lüderitz is expected to give young people greater access to information, digital innovation and entrepreneurial opportunities, while helping them build practical skills for self-sustainability.

Youth Officer Sacky Kandenge said the Lüderitz Youth Podcast was created to inform, educate and inspire young people, and to raise awareness of opportunities in emerging sectors such as oil and gas, green hydrogen, entrepreneurship and youth development.

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He said the initiative would also provide unemployed youth with a platform to showcase their talents, earn income and remain positively engaged in their communities.

The podcast was launched in mid-May by the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture in partnership with private institutions.

According to Kandenge, the ministry will continue supporting future programmes linked to the podcast as part of broader efforts to prepare young people for economic opportunities in Lüderitz.

The youth-led platform, operating under the supervision of youth officers, will run daily and feature indoor and outdoor talk shows, talent showcases and entrepreneurship segments.

"These programmes are designed to give young people a voice, promote creativity and connect them with opportunities for growth and income generation," Kandenge said.

Nehemiah Nehemia, a presenter on the podcast, couldn't contain his excitement about hosting talk shows and providing a platform for youth voices.

"I am really excited towards this podcast as I have hope and believe that it can really take me far. The podcast will bring plenty of changes to the youth as this educates people, specifically the youth, on how to make use of important information," he said.

He added that the podcast will also aim to bring the youth out of the streets and display their talents on the daily talent shows.

"They (youth) will have some role in the podcast that can open up some doors for them."

To help maintain the initiative, presenters and youth group members will organise fundraising activities to support its ongoing operations.

The podcast forms part of the ministry's wider efforts to strengthen youth empowerment, digital innovation, skills development, and access to information platforms for young people.