Tanzania: Italy's Sfoggia Signals Investment Interest in Tanzania Farm Mechanisation

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania could secure new investment in agricultural mechanisation after Italian machinery manufacturer SFOGGIA Company expressed interest in expanding into the country to support the supply and use of modern farming technologies aimed at boosting productivity and food security.

The interest was confirmed during talks held yesterday in Padova between Tanzanian officials and the Italian agri-machinery firm, which produces seed drills, vegetable and cereal planters, seedling transplanters, and mechanical weeders.

Tanzania's Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Gerald Mweli, said the country is seeking stronger partnerships to expand farm mechanisation, improve yields, and strengthen food security through wider access to modern equipment.

The company indicated willingness to explore investment opportunities in Tanzania as well as potential engagement across regional markets in the Southern African Development Community and the East African Community.

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SFOGGIA is among European manufacturers specialising in agricultural machinery designed to support both smallholder and commercial farming systems through improved planting and weeding technologies.

Tanzania has been promoting agricultural reforms focused on mechanisation, including the expansion of agricultural machinery service centres across the country to improve access to modern tools and increase crop productivity.

During the discussions, Mweli also presented Tanzania's broader investment opportunities in agriculture and highlighted the country's strategic position as a gateway to regional markets.

The delegation was received by local officials in Italy, including Maria Bortoletto and Maria Giovanna Favero, alongside SFOGGIA owner Dr. Maria Teresa and company chairman Antonio Sfoggia.

Investing in farm machinery in Tanzania offers a massive opportunity. The government is heavily pushing agricultural mechanization to shift away from traditional hand tools. With the majority of rural households looking to transition from subsistence farming to agribusiness, demand for tractors, harvesters, and processing equipment is rapidly increasing.

In his tour, PS Mweli was accompanied by Ambassador Mbarouk Nassor Mbarouk, Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Italy, Yasinta Nzogela, Director of Crop Development and the Agricultural Attaché Jacqueline Mbuya.