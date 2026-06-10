Tanzania: Confucius Institutes Expand Chinese Learning Across Tanzania Universities

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania national final of the 25th Chinese Bridge Chinese language proficiency competition for foreign university students brought together students, educators, diplomats, and institutional partners in Dar es Salaam in a vibrant celebration of language, culture, and friendship between China and Tanzania.

The event, sponsored by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation of the Ministry of Education of China and the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania, and hosted by the Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam, served as a platform for showcasing the growing enthusiasm for Chinese language learning among Tanzanian youth and the strengthening cultural ties between the two nations.

In her address, the Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania, Chen Mingjian, highlighted the significance of the competition as more than an academic contest. She described it as a symbol of cultural connection, mutual understanding, and long-term friendship between China and Tanzania.

She acknowledged the presence of representatives from various institutions and organizations involved in promoting Chinese language education in Tanzania, including China Communication Construction Company's Tanzania branch, as well as Confucius Classrooms and partner universities. These included institutions such as the State University of Zanzibar and the Muslim University of Morogoro, which continue to support Chinese language teaching and cultural exchange programs.

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Speaking to an audience of judges, teachers, students, and guests, the ambassador expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to attend the competition final and at the heart of her remarks was a strong emphasis on the role of language as a bridge between civilizations.

She described language as one of the most important mediums of human civilization, enabling communication, exchange of ideas, and mutual learning among different cultures. In this context, she said the Chinese Bridge competition has become an important platform for promoting intercultural understanding and friendship between China and the wider world.

According to her, interest in learning Chinese continues to grow globally, and Tanzania is part of this expanding trend. Increasing numbers of young Tanzanians are now studying Chinese in schools and universities, motivated by educational opportunities, cultural curiosity, and the expanding scope of China-Tanzania cooperation in trade, tourism, infrastructure, and education.

She emphasized that the Chinese Bridge competition has evolved into one of the most influential Chinese language contests worldwide. It is not only a test of language proficiency but also a cultural event that fosters friendship and emotional connection among young people. Through this competition, students are encouraged to express themselves in Chinese while also showcasing their talents, creativity, and understanding of Chinese culture.

The ambassador reflected on the historical foundations of China-Tanzania relations, pointing to the ancient maritime Silk Road, which once connected China with the East African coast. This historical link, she noted, laid the groundwork for today's strong bilateral relationship, which continues to grow across multiple sectors.

In the modern era, she said, China-Tanzania relations have expanded significantly, supported by mutual trust, frequent exchanges, and cooperation in development projects. Cultural and educational collaboration has become a central pillar of this relationship, particularly through the promotion of Chinese language education in Tanzania.

She noted that Chinese language programs have been increasingly integrated into Tanzania's education system, reflecting government support and growing demand among students. Universities and Confucius teaching institutions across the country have played a key role in this development.

Among the key institutions contributing to Chinese language education in Tanzania are the Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam, the Confucius Institute at the University of Dodoma, the Confucius Classroom at the State University of Zanzibar, and the Confucius Classroom at the Muslim University of Morogoro. These institutions have helped train teachers, provide learning resources, and organize cultural activities that deepen students' understanding of China.

Through these Confucius Institutes and classrooms, thousands of Tanzanian students have gained access to structured Chinese language education. Many have also participated in exchange programs, cultural workshops, and scholarship opportunities that allow them to experience Chinese society firsthand. These initiatives are contributing to a new generation of Tanzanians who are linguistically and culturally equipped to engage with China in multiple fields.

The ambassador also pointed to the increasing people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. She noted that travel and interaction between China and Tanzania have grown significantly, with Chinese visitors to Tanzania reaching approximately 83,000 in the previous year. These exchanges, she said, reflect deepening mutual interest and expanding opportunities for tourism, education, and business cooperation.

She further reinforced that the friendship between China and Tanzania, forged by earlier generations of leaders, continues to grow stronger through education, cultural exchange, and shared development goals. This relationship, she said, is evolving into a comprehensive partnership characterized by mutual respect and shared aspirations for prosperity.

The ambassador further highlighted that 2026 marks an important moment in global cultural diplomacy, as it is recognized as the UN International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations. She noted that this global initiative reflects the urgent need for cooperation among different cultures at a time when the world is experiencing increased uncertainty, conflict, and rapid transformation.

She referenced China's role in promoting the resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly to establish the International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations. This initiative, she explained, aligns with broader efforts to promote understanding among nations and build a more peaceful and inclusive global order.

In this context, she underscored the importance of youth engagement. Young people, she said, play a critical role in shaping the future of international relations. By learning languages, participating in cultural exchanges, and developing global perspectives, they contribute to building bridges between societies.

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She encouraged Tanzanian and Chinese youth to continue strengthening their cooperation, stressing that education and cultural exchange are essential foundations for long-term friendship. She also praised the dedication of teachers, volunteers, and educational institutions that support Chinese language teaching in Tanzania.

The ambassador expressed particular appreciation for the efforts of Confucius Institutes and classrooms across Tanzania, noting that their work has been instrumental in advancing Chinese language education. She acknowledged that without the commitment of educators and institutional partners, the success of programs like the Chinese Bridge competition would not be possible.

She concluded her remarks by expressing confidence that Chinese language education in Tanzania would continue to grow, further strengthening bilateral relations and deepening cultural understanding between the two nations. She wished the participants success in the competition and encouraged them to perform with confidence and pride.

The event closed with anticipation for the talent performances and speech segments that form part of the competition, reflecting both academic excellence and cultural creativity. As the competition unfolded, it stood as a powerful reminder that language is more than a tool of communication, it is a bridge connecting people, histories, and futures across continents.