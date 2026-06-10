Tanzania: IAA Launches Preparations for International Tourism Conference

Arusha — The Institute of Accountancy Arusha (IAA) has officially launched preparations for the 2026 International Tourism Conference, an event expected to attract tourism stakeholders, researchers, investors and policymakers from Tanzania and across the globe.

Speaking during the launch in Arusha today, the Deputy Rector for Academic, Research and Consultancy, Dr Grace Temba announced that the conference is scheduled to take place on September 25 this year.

She said early preparations were intended to provide ample time for organisers, partners and participants to prepare for the international gathering.

Dr Temba noted that the conference, now in its fourth edition, aims to create a platform for dialogue on opportunities, challenges and innovative solutions for the growth of the tourism industry.

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The event is expected to bring together researchers, tourism service providers, investors and government officials to exchange ideas and strengthen collaboration within the sector.

She said IAA has deliberately begun preparations several months in advance to maximise participation from both local and international stakeholders.

The Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Lorna Mwijarubi said the conference seeks to strengthen collaboration between academia and industry while promoting research, innovation and knowledge-sharing in tourism.

Meanwhile, Sister Dharti from the Brahma Kumaris Rajyoga Meditation Centre in Arusha called for greater integration of meditation and mental wellness activities into Tanzania's tourism products.

She argued that wellness programmes such as meditation, yoga and relaxation sessions could enrich visitors' experiences by promoting emotional well-being alongside traditional tourism attractions.

Speaking at the event, Geoffrey Katarama, a Bachelor of Tourism and Hospitality Management student at IAA, said the conference will offer students valuable opportunities to gain practical knowledge, interact with industry experts and researchers, and build professional networks that can support future careers in the tourism and hospitality industry.