Tanzania: Samia Reaffirms Tanzania's Neutral Stance Amid Global Power Rivalries

10 June 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Moscow — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has reiterated that Tanzania will continue to uphold its long-standing non-aligned foreign policy, insisting the country will maintain open and constructive relations with all global partners despite rising geopolitical tensions.

Speaking in an interview with a Russian television network during her official visit to Russia, President Samia emphasized that Tanzania's international engagement is guided strictly by national interest rather than global rivalries.

"Tanzania follows the policy of non-alignment. Therefore, the enemy of our friend is not necessarily our enemy, and the friend of our enemy is not necessarily our enemy," she said, underscoring the country's diplomatic independence.

Her remarks came in response to questions on how Tanzania navigates relationships with countries that are often in political or economic competition on the global stage. She stressed that Tanzania does not align itself with blocs in conflict, choosing instead to maintain balanced relations with all sides.

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In her explanation, the President noted that this approach allows Tanzania to safeguard its sovereignty while also expanding opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment, energy, and development partnerships.

She added that Tanzania will continue working with a diverse range of international partners to support its long-term economic growth agenda.

President Samia's visit to Russia is part of ongoing efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation between the two countries, particularly in strategic sectors such as trade, investment, and energy development.

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