East Africa: Tanzania Reaffirms Child Labour Fight At UN Geneva Meeting

Geneva — THE government has reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating child labour during an international observance held at the United Nations Office in Geneva, Switzerland.

According to the Prime Minister's Office - Labour, Employment and Relations, Tanzania used the platform to highlight reforms targeting stronger labour law enforcement, expanded access to education, and improved protection of children from exploitative work.

"The Government of the United Republic of Tanzania remains committed to eradicating child labour through coordinated national action, effective enforcement of labour laws, and ensuring access to quality education for all children," the Ministry said.

The Ministry added that Tanzania is implementing the National Strategy for the Elimination of Child Labour (2024/25-2028/29), which brings together government institutions, employers, trade unions, and civil society under a unified framework.

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The Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Gilbert Houngbo, urged member states to move beyond commitments and accelerate implementation of agreements reached at the Marrakesh Conference in Morocco in February 2026.

"Commitments alone are not enough. Strong enforcement, more decent work opportunities, and universal access to quality education are essential if we are to eliminate child labour," Houngbo said.

According to the ministry, The Tanzanian delegation was led by Labour Commissioner Suzan Mkangwa and included Court of Appeal Judge Dr Yose Joseph Mlyambina and the Zanzibar Labour Commissioner Rashid Khamis Othman.

Other individuals includes senior officials from the ministry, alongside representatives from the Association of Tanzania Employers (ATE) and the Tanzania Trade Union Confederation (TUCTA).

The observance in Geneva formed part of global mobilisation efforts coordinated by ILO and its partners to accelerate action under Sustainable Development Goal Target 8.7, which calls for an end to all forms of child labour by 2025, forced labour, modern slavery and human trafficking.

The ILO-led global campaign builds on its long-standing mandate to promote decent work and strengthen labour standards worldwide.