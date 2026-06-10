Tanzania: Mwigulu Champions Private Sector, Unveils Major Investment Reforms in Dodoma

Dodoma — Prime Minister Dr. Mwigulu Nchemba has doubled down on the government's push to make Tanzania more investor-friendly, pledging deeper cooperation with the private sector and continued removal of barriers slowing down business growth.

Speaking earlier today at the launch of a customs bonded warehouse owned by Ciwaye Trading Co. Ltd in Chamwino, Dodoma, the Premier said the country's economic future depends heavily on empowering private enterprise.

"The private sector is not secondary. It is as important as the public sector. In many developed economies, it is the backbone of growth," he said.

Dr. Nchemba used the occasion to underline a shift in government mindset, one that increasingly places investors, especially local ones, at the center of economic transformation.

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"I don't only visit government projects. When I see private investment like this, I also come personally because it matters to our national development," he said.

He described the newly launched facility as more than just a warehouse, calling it a symbol of Tanzania's changing investment landscape and economic ambition.

"What matters is not the size of the building, but the impact it creates. This is about jobs, productivity, and delivering on our national vision," he said.

The Prime Minister said the project aligns with the government's long-term blueprint, Vision 2050, which emphasizes industrialization, stronger domestic investment, and a competitive economy driven by both local and foreign capital.

He noted that recent legal and policy reforms are deliberately designed to tilt opportunities toward Tanzanians without shutting out foreign investors.

"In the past, incentives mainly attracted foreign investors. Now, local investors are equally positioned to benefit and lead," he said.

He pointed to the manufacturing sector as a clear example of this shift, saying Tanzanians are now increasingly able to develop large-scale projects once dominated by foreign companies.

"Today, citizens can build major industries and even bring in foreign expertise where needed. That is real transformation," he added.

Dr. Nchemba also highlighted sweeping regulatory reforms, including the removal of more than 270 fees and charges, aimed at cutting the cost of doing business and easing pressure on investors.

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He said the move is part of a wider strategy to simplify investment processes, boost productivity, and strengthen Tanzania's competitiveness in attracting capital.