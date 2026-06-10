Africa: ACI Africa Training Puts Tanzania At the Centre of Aviation Safety Drive

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's hosting of the Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) Inspection and Audit Training has drawn attention from aviation stakeholders, who see the event as a sign of the country's growing role in advancing technical expertise and safety standards within Africa's aviation industry.

The five-day programme, being held in Dar es Salaam under the African Airport Development Program (AADP) coordinated by ACI Africa, has brought together airport engineers, inspectors and operations specialists from across the continent to strengthen skills in the inspection, auditing and maintenance of airfield ground lighting systems.

Although often unnoticed by passengers, airfield lighting is among the most critical safety systems at any airport, guiding aircraft during take-off, landing, and taxiing, particularly at night and in poor weather conditions.

"Many people see airport lighting as a simple operational requirement, but in aviation, it is a frontline safety system," said John McDonald, a London-based aviation safety consultant.

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"A malfunctioning airfield lighting network can affect everything from aircraft separation on the ground to a pilot's ability to identify a runway during poor weather conditions. Training programmes such as this help airports move from reactive maintenance to proactive safety management," he added.

According to information available from the Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA), the programme covered international regulatory requirements, inspection and audit procedures, preventive maintenance, electrical distribution systems, and operational performance across different aerodrome categories.

Participants also visited Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) for practical exposure to inspection and operational procedures involving airfield lighting systems.

Industry experts say Tanzania's selection as host reflects growing confidence in the country's aviation infrastructure and technical capabilities at a time when African airports are facing increasing pressure to maintain high safety standards amid rising passenger and cargo traffic.

"For years, Africa's aviation conversation has focused on building terminals and expanding runways," said Dr Mahmood Suleiman, an independent aviation infrastructure researcher.

"The next phase is about maintaining critical infrastructure and ensuring operational resilience. Hosting an AGL inspection and audit course demonstrates that Tanzania is participating in that transition from infrastructure development to infrastructure excellence," he said.

The training also highlights broader efforts across the continent to strengthen home-grown expertise in specialised aviation fields that have traditionally relied on external training institutions.

"The significance of this training goes beyond the classroom," said Salome Athans, an airport electrical systems specialist. "Airfield ground lighting involves complex electrical infrastructure that must function reliably at all times. By hosting this programme, Tanzania is helping to build a pool of African professionals capable of maintaining these systems in line with international standards."

Analysts say such initiatives are increasingly important as African aviation seeks to improve operational consistency and align airport practices with global safety requirements.

"When a country hosts specialised technical training under ACI Africa, it signals that its aviation institutions are trusted partners in regional capacity building," said Blessing Onyango, an East Africa aviation policy analyst. "These programmes strengthen professional networks and promote a common understanding of safety practices across African airports."

Beyond aviation, experts point to wider economic benefits associated with stronger airport safety and reliability. Efficient airport operations support tourism, facilitate trade, and improve the movement of time-sensitive cargo, all of which contribute to economic growth.

"The benefits of improved airfield lighting systems are not confined to aviation," said Dr Okello Mwenda, an air transport economist. "Reliable airport operations support tourism, trade, investment, and cargo logistics. If airports can operate safely and efficiently for longer hours, the wider economy benefits through improved connectivity and greater transport reliability."

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For airlines, dependable airport infrastructure remains a key factor in operational planning.

"From an airline perspective, consistency is everything," said Jasmine Okech, an airline operations expert. "Carriers want confidence that airports can maintain safe operations regardless of weather or time of day. Training that strengthens inspection and audit capabilities contributes directly to operational reliability and helps reduce delays and disruptions."

The training forms part of ACI Africa's broader efforts to strengthen technical capacity among member airports and promote the adoption of international best practices across the continent's aviation sector. Through its training and capacity-building programmes, ACI Africa seeks to enhance the skills of airport personnel across the continent while supporting airports in meeting international standards on safety, security, and environmental management.