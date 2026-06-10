East Africa: Tanzania-Russia Air Link Set to Unlock Tourism, Trade Boom

Moscow — TANZANIA is poised to deepen its economic and tourism footprint in Russia following the announcement that direct flights between Moscow and Dar es Salaam will commence next month, a move expected to significantly reshape travel, trade, and investment flows between the two nations.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan said the new air route represents a strategic breakthrough in bilateral relations, opening easier access for tourists, investors, and business communities on both sides. She made the remarks during a televised interview with a Russian media outlet while on an official visit to Moscow.

The direct connection is expected to dramatically reduce travel barriers, positioning Tanzania as a more accessible destination for Russian travellers and strengthening commercial engagement between the two countries.

President Samia highlighted Tanzania's flagship attractions, including Mount Kilimanjaro, the Serengeti National Park, and the Ngorongoro Conservation Area; as key magnets that continue to draw global attention. She noted that these world-renowned sites are central to Tanzania's push to expand its share of the Russian outbound tourism market.

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Zanzibar, in particular, is emerging as a rising favourite among Russian visitors, with its white-sand beaches, improved hospitality infrastructure, and expanding range of leisure experiences contributing to its growing appeal.

"This new route will make it much easier for tourists and businesspeople to move between our two countries," President Samia said, underscoring the expected boost in arrivals and investment opportunities.

Officials say the Moscow-Dar es Salaam route is part of a broader effort to strengthen cooperation between Tanzania and Russia, with tourism identified as one of the fastest-growing pillars of the partnership.

With the skies now opening wider between Dar es Salaam and Moscow, both countries are betting on a surge in tourism flows and a new wave of business partnerships to follow.