Tanzania: Sumbawanga Links Up With Dar, Tabora By Air

Sumbawanga — The commencement of scheduled flights by Air Tanzania Company Limited at Sumbawanga Airport has marked a new phase in transport connectivity for Rukwa Region and surrounding areas, improving access to key economic centres across the country.

From today, Air Tanzania has officially launched operations on the Sumbawanga routes, connecting the town with Tabora and Dar es Salaam. The airline has also released fare details for the new services, marking the formal introduction of scheduled air travel to and from Sumbawanga under the national carrier.

According to information from the Sumbawanga Municipal Council, in collaboration with the Tanzania Airports Authority, the start of flights represents a significant step in improving mobility for residents and economic operators.

The municipal statement noted that the new air services will ease movement for citizens, traders, investors, and tourists, many of whom previously relied on long road journeys to reach major cities.

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"Citizens, businesspeople, tourists and investors now have the opportunity to travel more easily by air following the official commencement of flights and publication of fares on the Sumbawanga-Tabora and Sumbawanga-Dar es Salaam routes," the statement said.

For years, residents of Rukwa Region have endured long road journeys to reach commercial and administrative centres. The introduction of air transport is expected to reduce travel time significantly, improve efficiency in trade flows, and expand access to social and economic services.

Aviation is widely recognised as a key driver of economic growth, facilitating market linkages, improving logistics, and enabling investment flows. Rukwa region, rich in agriculture, livestock, fisheries, and tourism potential; now gains faster access to national and regional markets.

The development follows ongoing government investment in transport infrastructure under the sixth phase government led by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, including airport upgrades, aircraft acquisition, and expansion of air transport services.

The completion of improvements at Sumbawanga Airport and the commencement of scheduled flights are part of broader efforts to enhance access to modern transport services across the country.

The municipal statement further highlighted the development, stating: "This marks improved access to essential transport services and strengthens Sumbawanga's position as a growing hub for trade, tourism and investment in the western corridor."