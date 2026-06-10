Tanzania: Samia Bets On Agriculture to Power Tanzania-Russia Trade Growth

Moscow — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has placed agriculture at the heart of Tanzania's expanding economic partnership with Russia, describing it as the most promising engine for future trade and investment between the two countries.

Speaking in Moscow during an interview on her official visit, President Samia said existing collaborations between Tanzanian and Russian companies have already begun reshaping the agricultural landscape and setting the stage for stronger commercial ties.

"There is a solid foundation already in place, and we expect agriculture to drive a significant expansion in trade between our two countries," she said.

One of the clearest signs of this growing partnership is Russian involvement in Tanzania's agricultural production, particularly in banana farming. The initiative is expected to boost output and open wider access to the Russian market, with the President projecting a notable rise in exports.

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"We expect a significant increase in banana exports from Tanzania to Russia," she noted, underscoring the crop's emerging role in bilateral trade.

Beyond bananas, President Samia highlighted edible oil as another high-potential area for cooperation, pointing to opportunities for investment in production and value addition. She said such initiatives are already helping to strengthen agricultural value chains and stimulate industrial growth.

Analysts view the deepening agricultural ties as part of a broader shift toward practical, production-based cooperation between Dar es Salaam and Moscow, one that could redefine trade flows and create new markets for Tanzanian goods in the years ahead.