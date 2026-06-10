Tanzania: Govt Expands Health Insurance for Apprentices to Boost Youth Welfare

10 June 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dickson Ng 'Hily

Dar es Salaam — The government has rolled out health insurance coverage for 5,746 apprentices in the Eighth Apprenticeship Training Programme, boosting protection and safeguarding their wellbeing throughout training.

According to the Prime Minister's Office - Labour, Employment and Relations, which is implementing the healthcare coverage, the initiative ensures that all participants are protected from medical expenses throughout their training period.

Officials said the programme reflects the Government's continued commitment to linking skills development with access to essential social protection services.

Information from the Prime Minister's Office indicates that the decision is grounded in the belief that good health is fundamental to success in education, vocational training, employment, and productivity.

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The government has therefore sought to create an enabling environment in which young people can fully participate in training without the burden of potential healthcare costs.

The intervention also aligns with the sixth phase government's agenda under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, which prioritises expanded and reliable access to healthcare services through universal health coverage.

Beneficiaries have expressed appreciation for the support. Speaking on behalf of trainees at Laela Agriculture Centre, agricultural apprentice Shadrack Mbala commended the government for the initiative.

"We are grateful to the Government, through the Prime Minister's Office - Labour, Employment and Relations, for ensuring that we are covered by health insurance during our training," he said.

The programme is expected to enhance participation in vocational training by reducing health-related financial risks for young people entering the labour market.

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