Tanzania: Optimism As State Tables 2026/27 Budget Tomorrow

Dodoma — All eyes will be on Dodoma on Thursday evening as Finance Minister Ambassador Khamis Mussa Omar presents the government's budget proposal for the 2026/27 financial year.

The presentation aligns with an agreement among East African Community (EAC) member states to table their budget proposals on the same day and at the same time--on the second Thursday of June.

Speaking to reporters in Dodoma during a pre-budget briefing, the Finance Minister described the forthcoming fiscal year as unique, noting that it is the first financial plan to be implemented under the National Development Vision 2050.

He said the budget is "a very special one" as it marks the beginning of Vision 2050 implementation, which sets the long-term direction for Tanzania's socio-economic transformation.

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Another factor that makes the plan distinct is that it will also be implemented under the Fourth Five-Year National Development Plan (2026/27-2030/31) and the 2025 Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Election Manifesto.

While the Minister is expected to table the fiscal framework, stakeholders have expressed optimism that the plan will be people-centred.

Advocate Stephen Msechu, a partner at Dodoma-based LawAge Advocates, said he expects the budget to reduce taxes on imported building materials to support the rapidly growing real estate sector in Dodoma.

He said the measure would help cushion the impact of the ongoing Gulf crisis, which has contributed to rising prices of imported commodities, including building materials.

Advocate Msechu also noted that penalties for delayed payment of capital gains tax--ranging from 100,000/- for individuals and 300,000/- for companies--remain a challenge, expressing hope that the issue will be addressed in the 2026/27 budget.

Policy and budget analyst Deogratius Temba said the financial plan presents a critical opportunity for the government to demonstrate its commitment to people-centred development and to align national priorities with both international commitments and citizens' real needs.

Also read: Tanzania budget 2026/27: Taxes, jobs, growth in focus

Temba argued that the budget should be anchored on three major foundations: the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 3 on good health and SDG 5 on gender equality; the East African Community (EAC) treaty on the right to health, which promotes equitable access to healthcare services without discrimination; and Tanzania's Vision 2050, which seeks to build an inclusive, resilient and people-focused economy.

According to him, these frameworks place a clear responsibility on governments to ensure that "no one is left behind" in the pursuit of development.

He further said the 2026/27 budget should prioritise three key social groups whose needs, he noted, have often been overlooked: the elderly, children and women.

One of his key proposals is the introduction of subsidised Universal Health Coverage, which would ensure that vulnerable groups--including rural elderly citizens, children requiring vaccinations, and expectant mothers--can access healthcare without facing financial hardship. He linked this directly to SDG target 3.8 on universal health coverage.

Temba also called for increased investment in health human resources, particularly the training and deployment of midwives, nurses and specialised laboratory professionals. He said such investment is critical for reducing maternal and child mortality, improving diagnosis, and strengthening the country's preparedness for emerging health threats.

"People are the most important resource," he noted, adding that a healthy workforce is essential for national productivity and economic resilience.

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On the cost of living, Temba warned that rising prices of essential goods and services continue to undermine household welfare. He proposed reforms to the tax system, including reductions in levies on petrol and diesel, arguing that this would help lower transport and food costs across the country.

He also urged greater investment in clean cooking energy, including gas, electricity and improved cookstoves. He said this intervention aligns with SDG 7 and would significantly reduce the burden on women who spend hours collecting firewood, while also protecting them from respiratory diseases and contributing to environmental conservation.

In his view, access to clean energy is not only an environmental issue but also a social and economic one, as it frees up time for women to engage in productive activities and supports children's education.