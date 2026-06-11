Rwanda: Kagame Appoints New Ministers, Ambassadors

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday, June 10, appointed three new ministers, ambassadors and officials in various institutions.

Damien Murwanashyaka was appointed Minister of Infrastructure, replacing Jimmy Gasore, who has served in position since September 2023. Murwanashyaka is a civil engineer who has worked at major real estate and constuction companies.

Since May 2024, Murwanashyaka had been chief executive officer of real estate company UDL. He has previously served contracts manager at Century Engineering Contractors. He also worked with Real Contractors, Gasabo 3D Design and ROKO Construction.

ALSO READ: Cabinet makes key appointments in public institutions

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Armand Zingiro and Col Claudien Bizimungu were appointed Ministers of State in the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Until his appointment, Zingiro was chief executive officer of Rwanda Energy Group (REG). Bizimungu has previously served as the Deputy Commander of the RDF Engineer Command.

Judith Uwizeye was appointed Minister of Public Service and Labour, replacing Christine Nkilikiyinka, who was appointed Ambassador to Spain.

Until her appointment, Uwizeye was Minister in the Office of the President. Nkulikiyinka returns to diplomacy as she previously served as Rwanda's Ambassador to Sweden and to Germany.

Antoine Marie Kajangwe was appointed Minister of Trade and Industry, replacing Prudence Sebahizi, who had served in the position since August 2024.

Kajangwe served as a Permanent Secretary in the same ministry, a position he took over in August 2024. He had previously served as Director General in Charge of Trade and Investment in the same ministry.

Proposed Ambassadors

Besides Amb Nkulikiyinka, President Kagame nominated other envoys to various countries.

Lt Gen (Rtd) Karenzi Karake was appointed as Proposed Ambassador to China, replacing Joseph Kimonyo, who had served in the position since November 2019.

Maj Gen Emmanuel Bayingana was appointed Ambassador to Israel. Bayingana was Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence.

Col (Rtd) Jeannot Ruhunga was appointed Ambassador to Poland. A former Secretary General of Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), Ruhunga replaced Amb Anastase Shyaka, who had served in the position since 2021.

Other key appointments

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chantal Tuyishimire was appointed as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Tuyishimire served as Senior Policy Analyst in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Louise Kanyonga was appointed Chief Executive Office of Zigama CSS. Until her new appointment, Kanyonga was deputy chief executive of Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB).

Mazimilien Byilingiro was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Rwanda Energy Group. Until recently, Byilingiro was General Manager of methane gas company Shema Power Lake Kivu.

Michelle Umurungi was appointed RSSB Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of investments. Until her new appointment, Umurungi was Chief Investment Officer at Rwanda Development Board.