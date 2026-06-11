Rwanda: RwandAir Enters Codeshare Partnership With EgyptAir

RwandAir has announced a new codeshare and interline partnership with EgyptAir, aimed at expanding connectivity to Cairo, Rome and Amman via Kigali.

The agreement announced on Wednesday, June 10, will allow RwandAir and EgyptAir to coordinate their services so that passengers can travel on a single itinerary involving both airlines, with easier connections between flights and luggage transferred through to the final destination, depending on the ticketing arrangement.

ALSO READ: Inside plans to double RwandAir passengers

RwandAir has previously signed similar codeshare agreements with carriers including Turkish Airlines in 2023, Qatar Airways in 2021.

The national carrier has a target to more than double its passenger numbers from just over 1 million in 2023/24 to 2.1 million by 2028/29. This increase will be supported by new aircraft acquisitions, expanded routes, and strategic partnerships.